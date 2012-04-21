NBC gives Matthew Perry’s ‘Go On’ an early pick-up

Nearly a full month before upfronts season, NBC has handed out the spring’s first pilot-to-series order to “Go On.”

According to a variety of media reports — we’ll cite Deadline.com — NBC had given a 13-episode order to “Go On,” which brings “Friends” star Matthew Perry and former “Friends” showrunner Scott Silveri back to the network.

The pilot, which was directed by Todd Holland, features Perry as a sportscaster who suffers a loss and is forced into a surprisingly helpful support group.

The “Go On” cast also includes Laura Benanti, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura, Allison Miller and Khary Payton.

This will be the third post-“Friends” series for Perry, currently appearing in an Emmy-bait role on CBS’ “The Good Wife.” Neither “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” nor “Mr. Sunshine” earned a second season.

This is NBC’s first pilot-to-series pick-up, but the network previously gave a 13-episode order to “Hannibal,” which is still casting and hasn’t shot a pilot.