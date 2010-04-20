NBC gives ‘Parenthood’ a second season

NBC has lifted “Parenthood” off of the renewal bubbled and picked up a second season of the family dramedy.

Since its delayed premiere in March, “Parenthood” has performed solidly in the competition Tuesday 10 p.m. timeslot, facing off against CBS’ freshman hit “The Good Wife” and ABC’s “V.” In addition to holding its own (particularly by NBC’s diminished standards) and sometimes winning its hour in the 18-49 demo, “Parenthood” has become yet another NBC series celebrated for its ratings concentration among homes with incomes of $100,000. If there’s anything NBC loves, it’s an upscale audience.

“We are so happy to welcome back this multi-layered and compelling series about an extended American family for another season,” states NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad. “It’s gratifying that ‘Parenthood’ continues to garner critical acclaim and is generating highly positive reaction from viewers, thanks to the fearless creativity of its producers and the extraordinary performances delivered by its ensemble cast.”

Originally scheduled for a fall launch, “Parenthood” was held back to spring after original co-star Maura Tierney had to exit and was replaced by Lauren Graham. As a result, NBC was able to use the Winter Olympics as a platform to air a rather aggressive promotional campaign for “Parenthood,” which is loosely based on the well-regarded Ron Howard film.

In addition to Graham, “Parenthood” stars Peter Krause, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson, Bonnie Bedelia, Erika Christensen, Dax Shepard, Joy Bryant, Sam Jaeger, Sarah Ramos, Mae Whitman, Miles Heizer, Savannah Rae and Max Burkholder.

With “Parenthood,” all of the Thursday comedies and a motley assortment of reality shows all earning early renewals, NBC’s bubble has dramatically shrunk. With upfronts less than a month away, the shows awaiting word of their fates include “Trauma,” “Mercy,” the “Law & Order” mothership and, of course, “Chuck.”