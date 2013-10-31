NBC gives series order to comedy from ’30 Rock’ duo, ‘Office’ co-star

NBC is ready to get back into business with both “30 Rock” producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as “The Office” co-star Ellie Kemper.
The network announced on Thursday (October 31) that it has given a 13-episode series order to an untitled single-cam comedy from Fey and Carlock, with Kemper set to star. The project will premiere on NBC in fall 2014.
All involved parties are very excited about the early series order.
“Tina and Robert, who cemented their partnership on ’30 Rock,” have created a new signature comedy for us that is audacious, emotional, and clever,” blurbs Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “While tapping into very relatable themes, there isn”t anything like this anywhere else on television. NBC has been their home for many years and we”re so happy that they”ve found another way to push the comedy envelope for us.”
Adds NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke, “Original voices like Tina and Robert don”t come along very often and we wanted them back on the air as soon as possible. And to have them working with Ellie Kemper – who we watched grow up on ‘The Office” from supporting player to leading actress – puts the whole package together. We feel fortunate to be in business with this entire creative team on something so funny, unique, and attention-getting.”
The comedy will feature Kemper (“Bridesmaids”) as a woman who escapes a doomsday cult and starts her life over in New York City.
Fey and Carlock will write on the series and they will also executive produce along with David Miner. And yes, of course they had a statement as well.
“We have been lucky enough to work at NBC for our entire careers (except when Robert worked at ‘The Dana Carvey Show,’ now available on DVD) and we thank Bob and Jen for their continued support,” Fey and Carlock state.
This pre-pilot series order is the latest in a trend that how now pretty much run amuck this development season, as networks have had to make larger and larger commitments to projects to win the hot pilots.
This is, in fact, the second Fey/Carlock production to get a straight-series order, following a women’s college multicam that will be written by “30 Rock” vet Matt Hubbard. [A third Fey-Carlock production, to be written by Colleen McGuinness, is still in contention at NBC, though apparently it’s being put through the traditional development pipeline.]
In addition to that Fey/Carlock comedy, FOX has a trio of early orders, with “Mulaney,” which shot a pilot for NBC but will reshoot before premiering next year, the Commissioner Gordon-centric DC Comics adaptation “Gotham” and the high-concept “Hieroglyph.” Even the more traditional CBS has gotten in on the early order action with David Shore and Vince Gilligan’s “Battle Creek” and the summer drama “Extant,” starring Halle Berry.”
So far, all of the series orders have been for a restrained 13 episodes. Last fall, NBC was so hot to bring Michael J. Fox back to primetime that the network gave the “Family Ties” star a guaranteed 22 episode order. The most recent episode of “The Michael J. Fox Show” brought NBC under 3.75 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49.
As I said on last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I think the trend makes sense in certain cases. Fey & Carlock are a brand, even if we don’t know how well the brand will play without Fey as leading lady. “Mulaney” also makes some sense, because comedy at FOX is totally disposable and nothing does ratings, so if you believe in something, there’s zero harm in ordering it to series if you want to make a point. “Gotham” has Batman associations if not Batman, so that’s not a huge risk. And if you want Vince Gilligan, you’ve gotta pony up these days. “Hieroglyph” feels like a disaster to me, at least as a series-without-a-pilot gamble.
The oddest part about the trend, which theoretically allows networks to cut out most costly parts of the development process, is that according to trade reports, networks are also still ordering more pilot scripts and pilots than in recent years, adding more costs to the development process. I guess we should all be relieved that CBS isn’t going straight-to-series on the pointlessly gestating “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff.
Nope. This system isn’t broken at all!
Are you excited for Fey, Carlock and Kemper’s respective NBC returns?
the trend of the nets ordering more and more pilots directly to series sounds to me like a reaction to the cable model where they order 13 eps of a show and then decide whether or not to continue on with it or not…or something (I realize they have a pilot to go on before deciding to order it to series but still it seems to me like this is a serious step on the nets part to go in that direction)
The other thing it makes me think is that this actualy does more then just pay lip service to the idea of actual honest to goodness year round programming which up til this past summer’s “Under The Dome” was mostly already dead shows. (When top rated CBS actually puts a high cost, high production value, high name brand value scripted series in the summer–you know something different is actually afoot.)
While i agree with you that i have no idea how the idea of series committments could possibly co-exist with the traditional pilot method–i guess this is the nets way of trying to keep in business with already established brands and names rather then see them sell their next idea straight to cable???
Matt – I think you’re exactly right, except that the networks are currently in a phase of trying to have things BOTH ways. So “Under the Dome” and “Extant” may both be 13-episode summer shows, but this NBC thing will be 22 if it’s successful. Ditto with the other early comedy pick-ups and probably even “Battle Creek.” Because “Sleepy Hollow” worked at 13 this year, it wouldn’t surprise me to see “Gotham”/”Hieroglyph” be 13-only next year, but FOX is almost certain to want 22 “Sleepy Hollow” episodes, or at least the potential of 22.
I think this is an interesting shift, but I’d love to see this trend of early orders mean a reduction in the 40+ scripts each network buys each year to turn into dozens of pilots to turn into a handful of shows. Of course, if that happens, lots of writers in Hollywood will go hungry.
So… It’s tough to make a clean break. No question!
-Daniel
The throwing content up on the wall to see if it sticks pilot model is such a weirdly inefficient and expensive model it’s sort of incredible that it has managed to survive in the current (what I think of as a) time of troubles for traditional media.
Maybe it’s early days yet but I am hoping there is some sort of loosening and creative solution approach to the current model. It seems very skewed and problematic for everyone involved.
I am probably naive but I hope that content will survive and flourish no matter the model — it sure can’t do worse (than the current model, that is).
Beside these what I see as “star/talent”-attached models, is there an alternative that would be more of a wishlist model, Dan? It seems like you and Alan have enough experience as end-users of much of the successes and failures to have some ideas on this.
I am glad you have discussed this on podcast. Hope you will continue to cover this, as it seems early days in many respects for some of these solutions….
Erika
oh yeah and you asked if i was excited for the return of fey and carlock to nbc—even if its without fey in front of the camera–the answer would definitely be yes….altho i have little idea how this particular premise will play out–its a comedy about a woman trying to put her life back together after spending a couple years in a cult??? that sounds…weirdly a little like something Chuck Lorre would think of (i mean the idea itself of a woman getting her life togehter is essentially what “Mom” is about)
Matt – Agreed on this as well. It’s a comedy that wouldn’t sound good if Lorre were behind it, but sounds much more promising with Fey behind it. But it’s odd for Fey & Carlock to suddenly be a Lorre-esque “brand” this development season, given that their track record was established in one very specific corner of the world. We assume Fey’s a genius and she can do anything, but we haven’t *necessarily* seen that yet, so we’re just hoping/assuming.
-Daniel
If you tell me Tina Fey is coming out with a new sitcom, even if she’s not starring, I’m excited. Especially since I like Ellie Kemper a lot. But if you tell me Fey is coming out with three new sitcoms, I’m a lot less excited. At that point I’m assuming Fey and Carlock are coming up with premises, fleshing them out a bit, then passing them off to be run by somebody else.
How much involvement can someone really have when they’re producing three shows (assuming the third is produced) simultaneously? Just watching a rough cut of each episode and saying “Can you put more funny jokes in the second act?”