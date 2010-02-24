Dame Shame: NBC halts ‘Prime Suspect’ remake

NBC has temporarily shelved its remake of the classic ITV “Prime Suspect” format.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to postpone production on the “Prime Suspect” pilot was due to circumstances that were completely foreseeable for most outside observers: It turns out they were unable to satisfactorily cast the lead role.
No, really?
Helen Mirren earned six Emmy nominations and two wins for her performance as Jane Tennison, a detective who battled her own personal demons as well as institutional stumbling blocks in investigating crime. Any time you’re trying to cast somebody to fill a Dame’s shoes, you’re going to struggle.
The American “Prime Suspect” was adapted by “Without a Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and the trade papers had previously floated a number of actresses rumored to have been approached by NBC, including Maria Bello and Julianne Moore.
Ultimately unable to secure the right choice, NBC brass decided it was best to hold the project back until at least June. Presumably by waiting until after pilot pickups and rejections, NBC will have a different range of possible stars.
Speaking of big shoes, NBC also has yet to cast the James Garner stand-in in the network’s remake of “The Rockford Files.”
Stay tuned…
Not surprised.
I know she occasionally appears on another show, “Criminal Minds” on CBS, but Jayne Atkinson is the only choice for this.
Streep could do it, if she wanted to. Bello has the chops but is too “pretty”. Any over 40 fading feature or TV actress with chops would do. The chops are what counts when mirroring Mirren.
It’s a minor point but Prime Suspect was on ITV not BBC. There are more channels than BBC in Britain. Always thought that The Closer was Prime Suspect-lite
Steedo – That’s not a minor point at all! I meant to make sure on its British home and forgot. Fixed now! Thanks – Dan
Good point, Steedo, about THE CLOSER being a PRIME SUSPECT-lite. Like it.
I know she’s not flashy like Steep, Moore, or Bello, but Connie Britton from “Friday Night Lights” would kill in that role.