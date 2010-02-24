Dame Shame: NBC halts ‘Prime Suspect’ remake

NBC has temporarily shelved its remake of the classic ITV “Prime Suspect” format.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the decision to postpone production on the “Prime Suspect” pilot was due to circumstances that were completely foreseeable for most outside observers: It turns out they were unable to satisfactorily cast the lead role.

No, really?

Helen Mirren earned six Emmy nominations and two wins for her performance as Jane Tennison, a detective who battled her own personal demons as well as institutional stumbling blocks in investigating crime. Any time you’re trying to cast somebody to fill a Dame’s shoes, you’re going to struggle.

The American “Prime Suspect” was adapted by “Without a Trace” creator Hank Steinberg and the trade papers had previously floated a number of actresses rumored to have been approached by NBC, including Maria Bello and Julianne Moore.

Ultimately unable to secure the right choice, NBC brass decided it was best to hold the project back until at least June. Presumably by waiting until after pilot pickups and rejections, NBC will have a different range of possible stars.

Speaking of big shoes, NBC also has yet to cast the James Garner stand-in in the network’s remake of “The Rockford Files.”

Stay tuned…