NBC halts production on “Constantine” after 13 episodes, but it may return for a 2nd season

The DC Comics-based series” 1st season will consist of 13 episodes. But the halting of production doesn”t mean the show is canceled. NBC had to make a decision on this season based on a few episodes.

Stephen Colbert, in conversation with Steve Carell, admits: “I'm not that interested in politics”

At a fundraiser Friday night, the alums of “The Dana Carvey Show” and “The Daily Show” talked about their TV pasts. And Colbert said “I can”t wait to find out” what he”ll be like on “The Late Show.” “I am not taking the character to CBS, and I'm curious what that really means…You'll notice when I don't do the character, how much of me will be familiar. Hopefully it'll only be the jokes and not the jerk,” he said, adding: “I'm not that political of a person. I like the behavior of people. I'm not that interested in politics and I get less and less interested in it every day.”

Here”s the 1st look at “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling”s HBO/BBC miniseries “The Casual Vacancy”

Keeley Hawes, Julia McKenzie and Michael Gambon star in the social satire, based on Rowling”s book, which Rowling is producing herself.

John Oliver took a break from hiatus to rant against turkey pardoning

The “Last Week Tonight” host calls the president”s Thanksgiving tradition “profoundly strange.”

NBC puts “Last Comic Standing” on hold as it tries to revamp its format

After the long-running reality show was revived last summer, NBC has put a summer 2015 return on hold as “Last Comic” tries to figure out a change in format.

“Homeland” delivers another great episode

These past two episodes has proven why the Showtime series deserved to exist post-Brody. PLUS: Was that too ridiculous?, this has proven to be the best “Homeland” season yet, and doesn”t “Homeland” get espionage wrong?

BJ Novak pops up on “The Newsroom”

Novak is the latest “The Office” alum to appear on the HBO series. Paul Lieberstein, who is a producer on “The Newsroom,” appeared last week.

“The Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills” stars hated their shows title

“We were like, 'What?!' All of us were all taken aback by it,” says Dorothy Wang, one of the stars of the E! reality show. “We were like, 'Our parents are going to kill us, people are going to hate us.' In the beginning, we all did not love the title.”

“The O.C.” alum Autumn Reeser files for divorce

The “Hawaii Five-0” and “Entourage” alum has been married for five years and has two young sons.