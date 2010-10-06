NBC halts production on ‘Outlaw’

NBC has halted production on the freshman legal dud “Outlaw.”

According to Variety , though, NBC is stopping short of canceling “Outlaw,” at least formally.

The trade notes that NBC has at least five additional episodes of “Outlaw” in the can and the network intends to continue airing the Jimmy Smits series in its scheduled 10 p.m. Friday slot for the next few weeks.

This is being dubbed a “production hiatus,” meaning that “Outlaw” could resume shooting if ratings improve dramatically, because that’s exactly what usually happens for critically savaged shows with previously dwindling numbers. [That last clause was sarcastic. Forgive us.]

In its third airing last week, “Outlaw” drew 4.7 million viewers and did a 1.0 demo rating, well below what “The Jay Leno Show” was averaging in the same time slot at this point last fall. When your numbers are making NBC yearn for “The Jay Leno Show,” the future isn’t bright.