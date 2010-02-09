NBC is still mad about Paul Reiser

02.10.10 9 years ago

Harkening back to a more successful time, NBC is reportedly close to ordering a single-camera comedy pilot from “Mad About You” star Paul Reiser.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reiser has been shopping the pilot, based on his real-life family life, and has written multiple scripts to showcase the project’s tone. Reiser would star and executive produce along with Jonathan Shapiro (“Life”).

The untitled comedy is set up through Warner Bros. TV.

During the seven-season run of “Mad About You,” Reiser snagged ten Emmy nominations for his work as leading man and executive producer. He also earned four Golden Globe nominations without a win. Oddly, his long run on “My Two Dads” earned less acclaim.

Since “Mad About You” ended in 1999, Reiser has had a pair of scripts go to pilot, one in 2002 with Bobby Cannavale and “Atlanta” in 2007 with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Leslie Bibb.

