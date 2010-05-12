NBC makes a date with ‘Perfect Couples’

Another day, another pilot pickup courtesy of NBC.

The programming-starved network has officially ordered the comedy “Perfect Couples,” the sixth NBC pilot ordered to series since last week.

“Perfect Couples” comes from Jon Pollack (“30 Rock”) and Scott Silveri (“Friends”) focuses on three very different couples. But, to steal ABC’s “Happy Town” tag line, don’t let the title fool you. These couples probably aren’t exactly perfect.

The series stars Kyle Howard (“My Boys”), Christine Woods (“FlashForward”), Dave Walton (“100 Questions”), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Hayes MacArthur (“She’s Out of My League”) and, to woo the G4 crowd, Olivia Munn (“Attack of the Show”).

“Jon and Scott are hugely talented writer-producers and they”ve really delivered with ‘Perfect Couples,'” blurbs NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad, who has spent the past 10 days issuing NBC press release quotes. “The comedy includes a cast of three distinctive couples who share the same issues and will draw viewers in with their relatable stories.”

There are additional pickups yet to be announced, but NBC is already loading up its schedule with the new dramas “Chase,” “Undercovers” and “The Event,” plus the romantic anthology “Love Bites” and the comedy “Outsourced.”

NBC is expected to announce its full 2010-11 schedule on Sunday, May 16 ahead of its upfront presentation the following day.