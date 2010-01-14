NBC moves ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Law & Order’ entries to 10 p.m. hour

With “The Jay Leno Show” vacating five hours of primetime programming after February 11, NBC has announced a schedule for its 10 p.m. hours following the Olympics.
A mixture of scripted programming and unscripted shows will fill the 10 p.m. hours starting on March 1, with NBC shifting both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Units” to 10 p.m. along with the new drama “Parenthood,” as well as the Jerry Seinfeld produced “The Marriage Ref” and the familiar news magazine “Dateline.”
“Law & Order” will move from Fridays to Mondays, with a two-hour premiere on March 1, settling into the 10 p.m. slot the following week. The new drama “Parenthood,” formerly scheduled for Mondays at 9 p.m. (a slot that will be filled by “Trauma”), will go to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. The Wednesday 10 p.m. hour will be home to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which will be pushed back from 9 p.m., with “SVU” encores holding down that 9 p.m. hour. Thursdays at 10, NBC will air “The Marriage Ref,” from the aforementioned Seinfeld. That means that Fridays, “Dateline” will now air from 9 p.m. til 11. 
See? You thought it was going to be hard for NBC to fill all of that space.
NBC also announced that “Who Do You Think You Are?,” a long-delayed genealogy show from Lisa Kudrow, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5. That series will air through til “Friday Night Lights” returns on April 31.
Also new to NBC’s schedule is “Minute to Win It,” a new game show hosted by Guy Fieri,” in which contestants play a series of speedy, high-tension games with the chance to win a million dollars.
The new post-Olympics program schedule grid follows (all times ET); new series are in upper case.
MONDAYS 
8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”
9-10 p.m. – “Trauma” (beginning March 8)
10-11 p.m. -“Law & Order” (returns March 1 with two-hour episode, 9-11 p.m. (ET); resumes in regular time slot March 8)
TUESDAYS
8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”
10-11 p.m. – “PARENTHOOD” (premieres March 2)
WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “Mercy”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encores beginning March 3)
10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (originals beginning March 3)
THURSDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. – “Community”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “30 Rock”
10-11 p.m. – “THE MARRIAGE REF” (premieres March 4; sneak preview February 28)
FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?” (premieres March 5; “Friday Night Lights” returns on April 30)
9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (begins March 5)
SATURDAYS (all beginning March 6)
8-9 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser” (encore episode)
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order” (encore episode)
10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encore episode)
SUNDAYS (all beginning March 14)
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “MINUTE TO WIN IT” (premieres March 14)
9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice” (season premiere March 14)

