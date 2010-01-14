NBC moves ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Law & Order’ entries to 10 p.m. hour

With “The Jay Leno Show” vacating five hours of primetime programming after February 11, NBC has announced a schedule for its 10 p.m. hours following the Olympics.
A mixture of scripted programming and unscripted shows will fill the 10 p.m. hours starting on March 1, with NBC shifting both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Units” to 10 p.m. along with the new drama “Parenthood,” as well as the Jerry Seinfeld produced “The Marriage Ref” and the familiar news magazine “Dateline.”
“Law & Order” will move from Fridays to Mondays, with a two-hour premiere on March 1, settling into the 10 p.m. slot the following week. The new drama “Parenthood,” formerly scheduled for Mondays at 9 p.m. (a slot that will be filled by “Trauma”), will go to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. The Wednesday 10 p.m. hour will be home to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which will be pushed back from 9 p.m., with “SVU” encores holding down that 9 p.m. hour. Thursdays at 10, NBC will air “The Marriage Ref,” from the aforementioned Seinfeld. That means that Fridays, “Dateline” will now air from 9 p.m. til 11.
See? You thought it was going to be hard for NBC to fill all of that space.
NBC also announced that “Who Do You Think You Are?,” a long-delayed genealogy show from Lisa Kudrow, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5. That series will air through til “Friday Night Lights” returns on April 31.
Also new to NBC’s schedule is “Minute to Win It,” a new game show hosted by Guy Fieri,” in which contestants play a series of speedy, high-tension games with the chance to win a million dollars.
The new post-Olympics program schedule grid follows (all times ET); new series are in upper case.
MONDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”
9-10 p.m. – “Trauma” (beginning March 8)
10-11 p.m. -“Law & Order” (returns March 1 with two-hour episode, 9-11 p.m. (ET); resumes in regular time slot March 8)
TUESDAYS
8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”
10-11 p.m. – “PARENTHOOD” (premieres March 2)
WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “Mercy”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encores beginning March 3)
10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (originals beginning March 3)
THURSDAYS
8-8:30 p.m. – “Community”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “30 Rock”
10-11 p.m. – “THE MARRIAGE REF” (premieres March 4; sneak preview February 28)
FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?” (premieres March 5; “Friday Night Lights” returns on April 30)
9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (begins March 5)
SATURDAYS (all beginning March 6)
8-9 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser” (encore episode)
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order” (encore episode)
10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (encore episode)
SUNDAYS (all beginning March 14)
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “MINUTE TO WIN IT” (premieres March 14)
9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice” (season premiere March 14)
When does LAW & ORDER: METER MAID PATROL premiere? Has it dropped from the schedule?
Hope that David Tennant gets the Thursday night spot if Seinfeld’s show bombs. NBC Thursday already has 2 hours of greatness (about the only thing the network has going for it). If “Rex” winds up being a good show, I hope it winds up on Thursday with the rest of the goodness. If Heroes returns, I hope they shake up the writing/production staff. So much squandered potential with that show.
Don’t trash Law and Order… trash NBC for poor management of its shows, Southland would have looked hot on this schedule… who thought it was a good idea to move L&O to Monday though, I just got used to Friday!