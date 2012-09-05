NBC moves ‘The New Normal’ premiere up a day

Senior Television Writer
09.05.12 2 Comments

NBC has moved the debut of its new sitcom “The New Normal” up a day to give the show a launching pad out of the season premiere of “The Voice.” 

The pilot episode of “The New Normal” – created by Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler, and starring Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha as a gay couple who employ a surrogate (Georgia King) to have their baby – was set to debut in the show’s regular timeslot, Tuesday at 9:30 on September 11. Now it will air the night before, on Monday, September 10 at 10 p.m. after the return of “The Voice.” A new episode will now air the following night in the regular timeslot.

This also means that “Grimm” wraps up its run in the Monday at 10 timeslot a week early, and will next be seen with new episodes on Friday, September 28.

