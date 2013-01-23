NBC orders comedy pilot ‘Welcome to the Family’ while CW re-selects ‘Selection’

Pilot season is in full swing, and NBC continues to prove is commitment to finding new comedy gold, while The CW has its eye on dramatic fare.

After a busy few days of TV pilot news at other networks, The CW picked up two new pilots today, including a revamped version of “The Selection,” a futuristic romance that the network originally passed on last year.

Set in a war-ravaged world three centuries from now, “Selection” centers on a young woman who competes for the title of queen of her battle-scarred realm. It’s based on a series of books by Kiera Cass, and The CW seems to be looking to the success of “The Hunger Games” as inspiration.

Last year’s rejected pilot starred Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”). Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain are writing the retooled script for Warner Bros. Television.

The network also selected “Company Town, a Navy drama pilot from director Taylor Hackford (“Ray,” “Parker”) and Sera Gamble (“Supernatural”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hackford will write and direct the pilot exploring the repercussions of scandal on a Virginia naval base.

Meanwhile, NBC has ordered up the single-camera comedy pilot “Welcome to the Family” from Mike Sikowitz (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded for Life”), who will write and executive produce.

Sony Pictures Television’s “Family” details the comedic situations that ensue when an unplanned pregnancy brings together a white family and a Latino family.

It’s the eleventh comedy pilot ordered by NBC, including titles like “Assistance,” “Donor Party,” “The Gates,” plus projects from “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels and former “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes.