NBC orders ‘Revolution,’ ‘Save Me,’ ‘New Normal’ to series

One week ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers, NBC has made a slew of series orders.
According to media reports — we’ll credit Deadline.com to save time — NBC has ordered the comedies “The New Normal” and “Save Me,” plus the ambitious drama “Revolution.”
Those three picked up pilots join the Matthew Perry comedy “Go On” and the Thomas Harris prequel “Hannibal” on NBC’s 2012-2013 slate, which will be formally announced on Sunday (May 13) ahead of the network’s May 14 upfront presentation.
“The New Normal” comes from Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler and focuses on a gay couple (Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha) who recruit a waitress (Georgia King) to serve as their surrogate.
“Save Me” comes from John Scott Shepherd and features Anne Heche as a woman who undergoes a spiritual awakening that changes her life. That comedy is expected to be fast-tracked for an August launch coming out of an Olympics platform.
Both “The New Normal” and “Save Me” are single-camera comedies.
“Revolution” was written by Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”), directed by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”) and will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams (everything), which makes for quite a fan-friendly super-team. The project focuses on the aftermath of a global event that eliminates all sources of energy.
Stay tuned for the inevitability of more pickups in the days to come.
Every comedy NBC picks up is going to make me worried for Community.
Now it`s looks like NBC will cancel Community, maybe even this season. But it will fo sho be canned next season, also by the looks of it, also Parks And Recreation.
It looks like Community, Parks & Rec will get short season orders.
I would love to see Parks & Recreation get a full season. Well, several, I love that show. That said, if it is to get canned I really hope we see a satisfying conclusion to it. For a show I had little hope for, it has turned into something I look forward to watching. I think it all started with a couple of penguins in season 2, episode 1.
-Cheers
I’m predicting Community and 30 Rock both get short seasons.
But I’m curious if three full seasons plus a 13 are enough eps to get Community to a syndication deal.
Too bad Cougar Town and Community are different production companies (ABC Pics and Sony), otherwise I’d suggest TBS make a run at them both and build a one-hour comedy block that leads into Conan or one of the many hours of BBT reruns.
Speaking as someone who grew up on Thursday night ‘Must See TV’, I am hopeful NBC can at the very least return to network respectability, which these days would probably consists of finishing third for a season. I do think it’s sad that even when they air decent shows they still can’t get any ratings for them; what’s even sadder is that I can practically guarantee they’ll get no ratings bump from promoting their fall schedule during the London Olympics (warning to all – they’ll be doing that A LOT). Many younger viewers probably don’t even know the network exists.
Sooooooooooo . . . How about Awake?
Hey, a man can dream, no?
-Cheers
I want to dream. I want to live in that diffrent timeline where Modern Family is that low-rated comedy, on that 4th biggest american television-network that got pushed on shelves. Where Community and Parks & Rec is the biggest comedy series on CBS with the same charisma, joy, life, humor, and what else makes those two series so darn great that makes me hug myself.
Maury, yeah, I want to live in that timeline as well. If you get there, send me a line. Until then, I guess I’ll just enjoy Awake, Parks & Rec, Community, and rewatch Terriers on NetFlix.
-Cheers
I will. Do that with me also if you get there first. Hope one day that Terriers gets picked up by Netflix for a new season rather than Jericho, but it`s just a dream..
I’m with ya, Dave. Seriously, are the overall quality of Community/30 Rock/Office/Parks & Rec/Awake that inferior to NBC’s Must-See Thursdays of decades past? The ratings say absolutely yes, but I don’t think so. Maybe American TV viewers have just gotten dumber and can’t appreciate edgier comedies or thought-provoking dramas.
Maybe if the Huxtable and Keaton families enrolled at a community college with a wacky dean, or if Sam Malone ran a paper company, or if Seinfeld and Kostanza worked in small-town government, maybe their shows wouldn’t have been as popular either.
How about ER’s Doctor Romano waking up in one world where he’s County General Chief Surgeon, but in the other he’s missing an arm while biding his time till he can sabotage his brother Jack Bauer?
It looks like NBC has also picked up comedies “1600 Penn,” and “Animal Practice.”
I’m guessing the former is a show documenting Kal Penn’s White House internship, while the latter is either a spinoff where the Private Practice crew become veteranarians or Dylan McDermott and Carolyn Manheim return to defend mailman-attacking dogs.