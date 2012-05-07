NBC orders ‘Revolution,’ ‘Save Me,’ ‘New Normal’ to series

One week ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers, NBC has made a slew of series orders.

According to media reports — we’ll credit Deadline.com to save time — NBC has ordered the comedies “The New Normal” and “Save Me,” plus the ambitious drama “Revolution.”

Those three picked up pilots join the Matthew Perry comedy “Go On” and the Thomas Harris prequel “Hannibal” on NBC’s 2012-2013 slate, which will be formally announced on Sunday (May 13) ahead of the network’s May 14 upfront presentation.

“The New Normal” comes from Ryan Murphy and Ali Adler and focuses on a gay couple (Andrew Rannells and Justin Bartha) who recruit a waitress (Georgia King) to serve as their surrogate.

“Save Me” comes from John Scott Shepherd and features Anne Heche as a woman who undergoes a spiritual awakening that changes her life. That comedy is expected to be fast-tracked for an August launch coming out of an Olympics platform.

Both “The New Normal” and “Save Me” are single-camera comedies.

“Revolution” was written by Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”), directed by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”) and will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams (everything), which makes for quite a fan-friendly super-team. The project focuses on the aftermath of a global event that eliminates all sources of energy.

Stay tuned for the inevitability of more pickups in the days to come.