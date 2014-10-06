NBC orders ‘Say Anything…,’ a TV rom-com follow-up to the movie

10.06.14 4 years ago

NBC orders 'Say Anything…,' a TV rom-com follow-up to the movie
The 1989 Cameron Crowe Gen X film will be remade as a “follow-up series” for Generation Y. According to Deadline, “The 'Say Anything' series picks up ten years later. Lloyd (Dobler) has long since been dumped by Diane (Court) and life hasn”t exactly turned out like he thought. But when Diane surprisingly returns home, Lloyd is inspired to 'dare to be great' once again, get Diane back and reboot his life.”

Around The Web

TAGSSAY ANYTHING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP