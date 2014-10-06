NBC orders 'Say Anything…,' a TV rom-com follow-up to the movie

The 1989 Cameron Crowe Gen X film will be remade as a “follow-up series” for Generation Y. According to Deadline, “The 'Say Anything' series picks up ten years later. Lloyd (Dobler) has long since been dumped by Diane (Court) and life hasn”t exactly turned out like he thought. But when Diane surprisingly returns home, Lloyd is inspired to 'dare to be great' once again, get Diane back and reboot his life.”