NBC orders up full season of ‘Mysteries of Laura’

10.28.14 4 years ago

NBC has solved the mystery of whether of not Debra Messing's latest show will continue to air.

The network has given a full-season 22-episode order the new drama “The Mysteries of Laura.”
 
Emmy Award winner Messing stars as a New York homicide Detective named Laura Diamond, who has to juggle the responsibilities of being a cop and being a mom.
 
After six episodes, “Laura” has averaged a 1.8 rating, 6 share in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers overall. While the overall viewer numbers have been good, the series is skewing toward a very old audience.

It also stars Josh Lucas, Laz Alonso, Janina Gavankar and Max Jenkins.

Writer Jeff Rake (“Boston Legal”) and director McG (“Supernatural”) are executive producing the series along with Greg Berlanti (“Arrow”), Aaron Kaplan (“The Neighbors”), Todd Lituchy and Sarah Schechter.

“Debra has effortlessly infused Laura with a relatability that is captivating audiences,” said NBC president Jennifer Salke in a press release. “We can”t wait to see how Laura will continue to evolve throughout the entire season.”
 
“The Mysteries of Laura” airs Wednesdays at 8/7 c on NBC.

