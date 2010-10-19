NBC picks up full ‘Chuck,’ ‘Chase’ seasons

“Chuck” fans rejoice! NBC has given the action-comedy a full-season pickup. Sources close to the show confirm that instead of the customary back-nine, “Chuck” has received a back-11 order.

“Chase” fans? Nice to meet you. NBC has also given a back-nine order to the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Monday drama.

The “Chuck”/”Chase” pickups came one day after NBC ordered full seasons of “The Event,” “Outsourced” and “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” meaning that NBC is pretty much taking a wait-and-see approach to nearly all of its available in-limbo shows.

The network has even ordered four additional scripts for “Undercovers,” though the lack of an episode order has to be considered something of a warning for the struggling Wednesday series.

“‘Chase’ has introduced an appealing new star to television audiences in Kelli Giddish and we think it has potential to grow,” states NBC Entertainment President Angela Bromstad. “We also are glad that ‘Chuck’ will be with us for a full season delivering its loyal, passionate audience.”

While “Chuck” hasn’t proven to be a smash hit for NBC, the series has developed one of the network’s most consistent and dedicated audiences, producing nearly identical weekly ratings regardless of its competition. There’s a lot to be said for stability.

Using Nielsen’s “most current” averages — that includes a couple weeks of live+7 figures and a couple weeks of live+same-day figures averaged together — “Chuck” is averaging a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers on average.

Although its numbers fell steadily for episodes two through four, “Chase” leveled off in its fifth airing and even showed a slight bump in the 18-49 demographic, according to overnights. Using those same “most current” average, “Chase” is drawing 6.5 million viewers and a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, delivering improvements over last year’s “The Jay Leno Show” performances.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about NBC’s wave of pickups over the past 24 hours is the fact that the network has an ambitious pipeline of midseason dramas and comedies, all without premiere dates or time slots. It remains to be seen what NBC will do with “Harry’s Law,” “Love Bites,” “The Cape,” “Friends with Benefits,” “The Paul Reiser Show” and “Perfect Couples,” to say nothing of “Parks & Recreation.”