NBC pilot lands Matthew Broderick

Long targeted by TV networks as a possible series lead, Matthew Broderick has finally booked a pilot lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage and film favorite has been tapped to star in “Beach Lane,” a multi-camera pilot for NBC.

The trade paper says that “Beach Lane” comes from “NewsRadio” creator Paul Simms and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and will feature Broderick as a celebrity author recruited to resurrect a small local newspaper in the Hamptons.

A two-time Tony winner, Broderick was most recently seen on the small screen in a guest role on “30 Rock,” also produced by Michaels. His movie credits include “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Election” and, of course, “Deck the Halls.”

The trade paper also reports that NBC has picked up the comedy pilot “Perfect Couples,” but unless it adds Matthew Broderick to its cast, it’s a bit less interesting this morning. It comes from Jon Pollack (“30 Rock”) and Scott Silveri (“Friends”) and focuses around three couples.