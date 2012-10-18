NBC pulls ‘Animal Practice’ for ‘Whitney’

Sorry kids. NBC has taken “Animal Practice” and sent it to a farm upstate, where it can run freely and frolic in the fields with “Made in Jersey.”

Euphemism aside, NBC euthanized the freshman comedy “Animal Practice” on Thursday morning following its latest low-rated airing. In its place, the second season of “Whitney” will now premiere on November 14.

NBC had originally, of course, scheduled “Whitney” to air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. starting this week, leading into “Community,” but the premiere dates for both shows were held back just two weeks ago, with NBC saying the network wanted to concentrate its promotional efforts on its early-week efforts.

“Whitney” continues to star Whitney Cummings, Chris D’Elia, Zoe Lister-Jones, Rhea Seehorn and Dan O’Brien, with Tone Bell joining the show for its second season.

In its most recent airing, “Animal Practice” drew a woeful 3.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, finishing fifth in its time period among young viewers.

The comedy, which stars Justin Kirk, JoAnna Garcia-Swisher and Crystal the Monkey will continue to air episodes until “Whitney” returns.

NBC continues to have “Community” and the new offerings “Save Me” and “1600 Penn” available for comedy fill-in duty as the season progresses. The network already pre-axed the Dane Cook comedy “Next Caller.”