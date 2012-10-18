NBC pulls ‘Animal Practice’ for ‘Whitney’

Sorry kids. NBC has taken “Animal Practice” and sent it to a farm upstate, where it can run freely and frolic in the fields with “Made in Jersey.”
Euphemism aside, NBC euthanized the freshman comedy “Animal Practice” on Thursday morning following its latest low-rated airing. In its place, the second season of “Whitney” will now premiere on November 14.
NBC had originally, of course, scheduled “Whitney” to air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. starting this week, leading into “Community,” but the premiere dates for both shows were held back just two weeks ago, with NBC saying the network wanted to concentrate its promotional efforts on its early-week efforts.
“Whitney” continues to star Whitney Cummings, Chris D’Elia, Zoe Lister-Jones, Rhea Seehorn and Dan O’Brien, with Tone Bell joining the show for its second season.
In its most recent airing, “Animal Practice” drew a woeful 3.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, finishing fifth in its time period among young viewers.
The comedy, which stars Justin Kirk, JoAnna Garcia-Swisher and Crystal the Monkey will continue to air episodes until “Whitney” returns.
NBC continues to have “Community” and the new offerings “Save Me” and “1600 Penn” available for comedy fill-in duty as the season progresses. The network already pre-axed the Dane Cook comedy “Next Caller.”
Even if they have to go against The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, I’d prefer Community and Parks & Rec to air during the 8PM hour on Thursday. Because seriously, there’s no good slot for NBC outside Monday and Tuesday. 30 Rock and Up All Night are struggling and could be moved to Fridays. May be, NBC will premiere 1600 Penn at 9:30PM on Thursday.
Wait – they brought WHITNEY back and left Community on the bench?!? What is wrong with the world today?
Question – why cancel Animal Practice? Maybe I’m missing something…but its performance isn’t much worse than any other NBC comedy, 3.8 mil is pretty much what Community got all the time. Is it just because they’re worse off in the key demographic? Is it more expensive to produce…are they just cutting their losses?
Joyeful – I suspect — no evidence here — that NBC will eventually give “Community” the “Up All Night” slot on Thursdays. But maybe not? Regardless, there’s a line and 3.8 million and a 1.0 key demo is under that line. “Whitney” will probably be just a bit over that line…
The current guess is that they want to save Community for the Thursday line up. Plus, Whitney’s a live studio audience show and so is Guys with Kids, so they’ll make a better block than Community and GwK. 30 Rock and Up All Night are hurting badly and NBC knows Community can do it’s thing on Thursdays against tough competition, so they’re probably going to slot it in there soonish. (Whether or not they wait until 30 Rock and UAN are over or put it in for UAN during sweeps (or something else) is currently unknown.)
MrBilliam – Of the Thursday comedies, only “Up All Night” is in the vicinity of a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and it’s been above that. And it has Lorne Michaels producing and Will Arnett and Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph, all people NBC would be desperate to work with again after the show gets cancelled. “Animal Practice” has none of that.
Also, what Dan said. Even if total viewers are close, Community had much better demo ratings than AP has. Also, Community was able to keep it’s ratings somewhat stable, while AP second episode started below acceptable numbers and is still bottoming out.
Total viewers are useless. Demo is the only thing that matters. Even Dan doesn’t believe this enough.
Community, even at the same price of production is close to or past the number of eps needed for syndication, so more eps is better even if the ratings are the same.
If only NBC had given it more exposure during the Olympics (like during the middle of the closing ceremonies), then maybe it would have found its audience.
i think they should put Community at 8:30pm until 30 rock finish’s (NBC isnt going to order more up all night) because i think it would have less cross over audience with 2 & 1/2 men than Big Bang. then mid season move it back to 8 have parks and rec at 8:30, the office at 9 and 1600 penn at 9:30
They could bring Awake back instead.
Whitney is the worst show I’ve ever seen. So is FOX’s Two Broke Girls… probably because Whitney is one of the head writers. Animal Practice was funny. IF YOU NEED A LAUGH TRACK IT’S PROBABLY NOT REALLY FUNNY!
Jeff – “2 Broke Girls” is on CBS and Whitney Cummings has basically nothing to do with it other than a co-created credit.
