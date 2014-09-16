NBC remaking “Problem Child” as a sitcom

The 1990 John Ritter film has already spawned two sequels and an animated series on USA.

“Nurse Jackie” adds Mark Feuerstein to its final season

The “Royal Pains” star will play a lawyer who represents Jackie in her wrongful termination suit.

Spike TV buys Gary Oldman”s Silk Road online marketplace-inspired drama

Oldman is producing “Deep Web,” about a place in the internet underworld where you can buy anything, from a kidney to a rocket launcher.

“American Horror Story” taps the star of “Nine Lives of Chloe King”

Skyler Samuels will play a “pivotal character” on “Freak Show.”

Watch Neil Patrick Harris” choose-your-own autobiography trailer

It”s a “split-personality promo.”

Here”s your 1st look at “Powers”

The Sony PlayStation Network series based on the comic book is in its fourth week of filming in Atlanta.