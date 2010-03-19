NBC renews ‘Days of Our Lives’

Bucking an industry (and network) trend away from daytime soap operas, NBC has ordered a new season of “Days of Our Life.”

The renewal means that “Days of Our Lives” will make it to its 45th anniversary on November 8.

“‘Days of our Lives’ continues to be a favorite of the daytime audience and we are thrilled to keep it going through its 45th season,” states NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios Chaiman Marc Graboff. “‘Days’ has shown year-to-year increases in key female demographics and remains both relevant and fresh creatively.”

The series currently ranks as the second most popular daytime drama among women 18-49 and 18-34, averaging 3.3 million viewers for the season.

“The producers, cast and crew have worked tirelessly to make ‘Days’ the ratings success it is today,” states Bruce Evans, NBC’s senior vice president for drama programming. “Today’s renewal is a true testament to all of their hard work. We could not be more delighted for them and for the multiple generations of fiercely loyal ‘Days of our Lives’ fans.”

NBC reminds us that “‘Days of our Lives” is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, the Hortons and the DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.” Otherwise, we probably would have forgotten.