NBC cries Wolf: ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ renewed, ‘Chicago Fire’ ordered

“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Law & Order: Los Angeles” may all be gone, but NBC remains very much in the Dick Wolf business.
According to Deadline.com, Wolf has signed a new pact with NBC to remain his primary producing home. As part of the deal, NBC will be renewing “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and sending “Chicago Fire” to series.
The renewal will carry “SVU” through its 14th season and was widely expected despite sharply declining viewership in recent years. The long-running procedural had a changing of the guard this past season with long-time co-star Christopher Meloni departing the franchise and Danny Pino and Kellie Giddish coming on-board.
“Chicago Fire,” which joins “Revolution” and “Hannibal” on NBC’s new drama slate for the 2012-2013 season, was written by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that “Chicago Fire” is an ensemble about Chicago firefighters, with Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney and Monica Raymund leading the cast.
NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers will be next Monday (May 14), though the network’s schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday.
Now where is that news of the Awake renewal?
-Cheers
Oh, Dave. You’re just setting yourself up for disappointment over and over and over again…
-Daniel
At least I’m consistent.
-Cheers
Unfortunately, Awake is dead. It’s been getting “The CW” like ratings.
In more serious news, has there been any word of how they’re planning the Hannibal series? It seems like it would be hard to do that without seriously watering down the character. I know there is potential to at least draw interest. Still, it’s a show based on a character who gruesomely murders and eats people, not necessarily in that order. That seems even more riske than Dexter, and it’s on a prime time network to boot. I realize these are not new concerns, I am just curious if we have any idea how they are planning on playing this.
-Cheers
Dave I – The pilot isn’t very watered down at all, for whatever that’s worth. But it’ll obviously be a 10 p.m. show. It’s designed as a 13-episode per-season show and Will Graham is very much its focal character. I’m not sure how far they intend on progressing in the first season.
Beyond that? Who knows? They don’t even have their Hannibal yet, which seems important…
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply. That is actually kind of promising. I thought Will Graham was a pretty compelling, if a bit tragic, character. I’m curious to see how far they are able to push the envelope, however I’m glad the pilot is not very watered down. Again, I’m sure there are limits to what NBC is likely to put out there even at 10 p.m. I think if they can keep Hannibal a/o any other killer/crime-scene stuff reasonably not-watered-down, do good characterization, and avoid being cliche or cartoony (more Red Dragon or Silence of the Lambs, less “Hannibal” or beyond). It also SOUNDS like (just going from what I’ve read) they’re going for a bit of a pre-Red Dragon show where Will & Lecter begin their relationship. Again, I’m not entirely convinced this will work as an NBC show, however I’ll give it a shot.
As an aside, it’s nice to see Bryan Fuller have work. He is the main reason I can actually feel excitement toward this. I think Lecter may be a hard character to get right in some ways, since I think Harris kind of ran into problems writing about him after the first couple of books. However, Fuller made Heroes worth watching. That has to say something.
-Cheers
No mention of “Law & Order: Trial By Jury”? That’s just as dead as the others.
Yup. “Conviction” and “L.A. Dragnet,” too. I had to put a cap on recency.
-Daniel
Love this show sweet never getsxold