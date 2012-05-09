NBC cries Wolf: ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ renewed, ‘Chicago Fire’ ordered

“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Law & Order: Los Angeles” may all be gone, but NBC remains very much in the Dick Wolf business.

According to Deadline.com , Wolf has signed a new pact with NBC to remain his primary producing home. As part of the deal, NBC will be renewing “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and sending “Chicago Fire” to series.

The renewal will carry “SVU” through its 14th season and was widely expected despite sharply declining viewership in recent years. The long-running procedural had a changing of the guard this past season with long-time co-star Christopher Meloni departing the franchise and Danny Pino and Kellie Giddish coming on-board.

“Chicago Fire,” which joins “Revolution” and “Hannibal” on NBC’s new drama slate for the 2012-2013 season, was written by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that “Chicago Fire” is an ensemble about Chicago firefighters, with Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney and Monica Raymund leading the cast.

NBC’s upfront presentation to advertisers will be next Monday (May 14), though the network’s schedule is expected to be announced on Sunday.