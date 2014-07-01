NBC renews ‘The Night Shift’ for a second season

In a triumph of desperately bad key art, NBC has renewed the motorcycling ER doc drama “The Night Shift” for a second season.
NBC confirms that the second season of “The Night Shift” will be extended to 14 episodes, possibly allowing for an episode that's nothing but leading man Eoin Macken cruising around a hospital on his bike, since there has been almost none of that on the series, despite the compelling gallery art.
“The Night Shift” was almost an afterthought in a four-series deal between NBC and Sony Pictures TV on Upfronts Eve last May. The deal got NBC a final low-rated season of “Community” (since resurrected by Yahoo), a few episodes of the embarrassingly low-rated “Welcome To The Family” and the smash hit “The Blacklist.”
Although it was held off of NBC's schedule until the summer, “The Night Shift” has capitalized on its hilarious key art and, to a much greater extent, its post-“America's Got Talent” time period to be a solid success for the network.
Although its most recent episode dipped to a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, the overall audience has hovered in the 6 million range for recent episodes, presumably far above NBC's expectations. It remains to be seen if the summer performance will inspire NBC to bring “Night Shift” back for a mid-season premiere next year or if it will return in summer 2015. As of now, NBC sources say that no scheduling has been determined.
In “most current” ratings (a fun mix of live and Live+3 averages), “The Night Shift” is averaging 7.9 million viewers per week and doing a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49.
We'll have to wait to see what NBC does with Thursday comedy “Undateable,” which has sunk a bit in recent airings, but still equalled in-season performances by several of the network's Thursday offerings. Also awaiting its fate is “Taxi Brooklyn,” which had a semi-respectable premiere and has the added advantage of an international presence. Friday drama “Crossbones” has dipped to levels where its return would seem highly implausible.
Are you excited that I'll be able to keep using this “Night Shift” key art?
I love this show! Wanting to find out the name of a song that was on tonight’s show. Some of the words were there’s a rumor that I love you. Well close to those words. If anyone knows who sings this or the name of the song please let me know. Thanks Shawna
it’s called “There’s a Rumor” by The August Empire you can find songs from The Night Shift here: [www.tunefind.com]
I love this show!! I certainly will keep watching. Everyone I’ve told to watch, really like it, too. It will be a hit.
Can you tell me the link where i can watch season 2…I can’t find it anywhere…..
Have you even watched the show Daniel Fienberg? It doesn’t seem like it. The motorcycle was only in the first episode. First watch then talk. The show is not all about TC. What about all the military and gay issues it talks about. They are important too. I guess you are just ignorant!
FreeSimorgh – It was a joke about the key art featured with this story. Key art which doesn’t feature either military or gay issues.
Oh and yes, I’ve watched the show. And discussed it. On this site that you’re on. But you don’t especially care about doing your own research. You’d rather just insult. So I don’t know why I’m responding. Oh well.
-Daniel
Love Love Night Shift. Glad it’s coming back. Can’t get enuf of it. ????
Love this show and the humor is right up my alley..great cast and great acting
I would like to see “Night Shift” return in mid-season so I don’t have to wait until next summer!! I love the show and it’s fast moving pace! Right now it’s the only medical show on primetime TV!! Stop worrying so much about the 18 – 49 year olds–we older folk buy products too!!! It’s too long of a wait to bring it back next summer; after all we must have only had 10 weeks of it since the season finale is next week!!!
Yes I’m glad Night Shift will be back! I also believe Eoin Mackin deserves an award for his performance confessing his brother was killed because of his hessitation during the war. Acting seldom seen on TV. Congrats to Eoin!
I am so glad to hear that the night shift is returning to tv for a second season. I just love it…….it’s very different from any other medical dramas that are or were out there.
I LOVE this show and i can’t wait for the next season. I’m really looking forward to a great 2nd season and honestly, cannot wait til next summer.
I really hope nbc brings this show back. It started to air when I was packing my husband up for deployment. I have thoroughly enjoyed this show even if it is not truly actuate or military actuate I still love it and appreciate it.
I love this show. I just watched the final episode. It was very touching. I was so excited to see NBC is bringing it back. I just hope its not next summer. I can’t wait that long.
If I have to wait next summer for the 2 season … I guess I will have to tune in to another series ????
I absolutely love the show. I can not wait until next summer for season 2. That is way to long!
Wow NBC actually agreed to keep a GREAT how on for another season! Night is great just too bad it is the only show I will watch on NBC since they really screwed up not renewing “Crisis”!!!!!!!!!
You are soooo right crisis was an amazing show and it sucks they are dumb and didn’t renew it or believe
Please bring back…….great show
LOVE this show!!!!!!!
Love the show!!! Need more!!! Hurry!!
When is night shift coming back on
i want The Night Shift to continue running, it’s one of the best TV shows since ER, in fact it’s a lot like the ER episodes! Love it!!!!
Does anyone know where I can watch missed episodes to The Night Shift?
YES!!!!…. I’ve loved NIGHT SHIFT from the very beginning.
I hate making comparisons; but in this case, it can’t be helped. I feel NIGHT SHIFT is going to be every bit as successful if not more than ER.
PLEASE Keep renewing! Thanks, Sandy
I am sorry,I watched every episode of ER from the first night it aired and this show is nothing like ER. I can’t believe they kept this show and canceled Crisis. Really???!
Night Shift is one of the best shows I have watched in along time. Almost every show I watch has something to do with medical and I going into the medical field makes the show more intense and exciting. You never know what is going to happen next.
Thanks, ReSheena Shiveley
Love the Night Shift and so does my daughter and niece! Ages 53, 31 and 27!