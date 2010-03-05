NBC renews ‘The Office,’ ’30 Rock’ and ‘Community’

NBC’s entire Thursday comedy lineup will be back next year.

On Friday (March 5) afternoon, the network announced that it has renewed “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “Community” for the 2010-11 season, joining the previously renewed “Parks and Recreation.”

“We are happy to give these early pickups to these critically acclaimed, incredibly funny comedies,” states Angela Bromstad, president of primetime entertainment for NBC and Universal Media Studios. “As a result, we look forward to continuing our rewarding partnership with the respective creative teams and talented show-runners for ’30 Rock,’ ‘The Office’ and ‘Community’ as they all consistently deliver quality shows.”

None of the renewals was especially shocking.

In its sixth season, “The Office” is network television’s top scripted series among adults 18-34 and it’s NBC’s top scripted show in the key 18-49 demographic. The renewal comes the day after the comedy beat “Grey’s Anatomy” head-to-head in the 18-49 demographic for the first time.

An Emmy juggernaut, “30 Rock” reliably wins its time period among male viewers 18-34 and 18-49. Of greater importance to NBC, “30 Rock” stands as broadcast television’s most “upscale” comedy, referring to its concentration of homes with $100,000-plus incomes in its adult 18-49 audience.

A critical favorite, “Community” has had its struggles this season, averaging only 5.9 million viewers weekly and a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, both numbers boosted by an introductory run after “The Office.” Still, the show’s future was considered safe due to NBC’s patience in developing comedy audiences.