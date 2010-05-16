NBC’s 2010-2011 fall primetime schedule is set

Still recovering from last fall’s “Jay Leno Show” debacle, NBC is expected to announce a 2010-2011 primetime schedule loaded with new shows and packed with even more fresh options for midseason.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety got a sneak peek at what is expected to be the schedule NBC will present to advertisers on Monday (May 17) and formally announce late Sunday before a small press conference.
The apparently official schedule has some signs of stability. “Chuck” remains on Monday nights at 8, because NBC wouldn’t dare attempt to give the action-comedy a lead-in. The successful Tuesday run of “The Biggest Loser” and “Parenthood” will continue untouched. Sundays will continue to be dominated by football in the fall and “Celebrity Apprentice” in the spring. Thursdays will continue to feature “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “Community.”
But Thursday is one of many nights that have been shaken up. “Parks and Recreation” is being held to midseason, while “30 Rock” is being pushed up to 8:30, forced to face life without its powerful “The Office” lead-in. That cushy lead-in will go to the new comedy “Outsourced,” with the romantic anthology “Love Bites” attempting to battle “Private Practice” (and, to a lesser degree, “The Mentalist”) for young female viewers at 10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Monday has become an action night on NBC with “Chuck” going into the first-year dramas “The Event” and “Chase.”
Some observers had expected NBC to pair “Chuck” with the J.J. Abrams series “Undercovers” as a “romantically involved spies” block, but instead NBC is handing “Undercovers” the Wednesday 8 p.m. hour, one of the weakest hours, competition-wise, in primetime. NBC will move “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” back to the 9 p.m. hour it struggled in last fall, putting “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (“LOLA”) at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The network’s other new fall drama, the Jimmy Smits-centric “Outlaw,” will air at 10 p.m. on Fridays after the returning “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Dateline.”
Things will get busier at midseason. In addition to the return of “Parks and Recreation,” “The Marriage Ref” and the original flavor of “The Apprentice,” NBC is holding the new dramas “The Cape” and “Harry’s Law,” plus new comedies “Friends with Benefits,” “Perfect Couples” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” plus the reality series “America’s Greatest Restaurant.”
Here’s NBC’s fall linup:
*New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET
MONDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”
9-10 p.m. — “THE EVENT”
10-11 p.m. – “CHASE”
TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. – “UNDERCOVERS”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
10-11 p.m. – “LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES”
THURSDAY
8- 8:30 p.m. – “Community”
8:30-9 p.m. – “30 Rock”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “OUTSOURCED”
10-11 p.m. – “LOVE BITES”
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – “Who Do You Think You Are?”/”SCHOOL PRIDE”
9-10 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
10-11 p.m. – “OUTLAW”
SATURDAY
Repeats
SUNDAY
7- 8:15 p.m. — “Football Night in America”
8:15-11:30 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”
SUNDAY (beginning March 2011)
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “Minute to Win It”
9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice”
Hey, so does this mean Chuck got a full season pick up or still going 13-episode order?
Ryan – 13 episodes for “Chuck”… Though obviously a back-nine or a back-six could get picked up accordingly based on performance. – Daniel
i love Chuck
I still say shame on NBC for killing LAW & ORDER!!
I agree the Mothership of the Law & Order framchise gets cancelled especially after Dick Wolf and company reinvented it. NBC screwed up with Conan O’brien now they do it with Law & Order: we won’t get a good Series Finale. I am hoping and praying that a Cable Network will pick it up.I like action adventure and cop dramas. I guess the only shows I will be watching on NBC will be Law & Order SVU,Chuck & Parenthood shame on you NBC for cancelling Law&Order Last Place again!!!!!!!!
I think you forgot parks and Rec
Very few items on the schedule appeal to us. We never watch reality, so we will look to CBS, ABC and FOX in 2010-11. NBC will finish fourth, once again.
I tire of reality and silly comedies that challenge the even the basic concepte of what is appropriate for primetime TV. Why place one Law and Order twiet behind another. One a night is enough!!! When will NBC recover its place in the homes and hearts of America with some good programming.
the only night that looks interesting is Wednesday night with the 2 Law & Order’s..L&O SVU is my least favorite of the old trilogy: L&O; L&O Criminal Intent and L&O SVU; with Goren off Criminal Intent I at least had L&O; now they cancel that..I’ll try L&O Los Angeles but Dick Wolf WHAT ARE U THINKING??..if L&O Los Angeles doesn’t work out I will be able to delete NBC from my TV
Chuck and Community will continue to get me to network
NBC nixing Mercy, Trauma,and Hero’s will have me watching another network
Want to see a really wild video about how NBC had to deal with Jay Leno…check out I Got Lenoed. It was just posted on youtube. Here’s the link:
[www.youtube.com]
Terrible TV!!!!. Nothing new or exciting in your new season. Go back to the drawing board as what you offer is turning most of your watchers away. HBO and SHOWTIME……….here we come!!!
Get back some great entertainment and move NEW movies…………
How about canceling “The Biggest Loser”? Then you’ll be doing something smart. How about being the only network without a DUMB irrelevant “Reality Show”?
Nothing in the new line up looks interesting. I’ll have to see what the pilots look like on the new shows, but a new pilot doesn’t mean the show will stay good. Look at Fox’s “Lie to Me.” That show fell fast.
Also, move Parenthood to 8PM on Tuesdays.
I’d rather watch that before I turn the television to Glee (9pm) and V (10pm).
As it stands right now, I don’t watch NBC at all on Tuesdays, because I cannot watch Parenthood over V, and I’m not missing Glee.
I would watch NBC at 8pm if Parenthood came on then…Fox at 9pm and ABC at 10pm.