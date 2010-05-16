NBC’s 2010-2011 fall primetime schedule is set

Still recovering from last fall’s “Jay Leno Show” debacle, NBC is expected to announce a 2010-2011 primetime schedule loaded with new shows and packed with even more fresh options for midseason.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety got a sneak peek at what is expected to be the schedule NBC will present to advertisers on Monday (May 17) and formally announce late Sunday before a small press conference.

The apparently official schedule has some signs of stability. “Chuck” remains on Monday nights at 8, because NBC wouldn’t dare attempt to give the action-comedy a lead-in. The successful Tuesday run of “The Biggest Loser” and “Parenthood” will continue untouched. Sundays will continue to be dominated by football in the fall and “Celebrity Apprentice” in the spring. Thursdays will continue to feature “The Office,” “30 Rock” and “Community.”

But Thursday is one of many nights that have been shaken up. “Parks and Recreation” is being held to midseason, while “30 Rock” is being pushed up to 8:30, forced to face life without its powerful “The Office” lead-in. That cushy lead-in will go to the new comedy “Outsourced,” with the romantic anthology “Love Bites” attempting to battle “Private Practice” (and, to a lesser degree, “The Mentalist”) for young female viewers at 10 p.m. on Thursdays.

Monday has become an action night on NBC with “Chuck” going into the first-year dramas “The Event” and “Chase.”

Some observers had expected NBC to pair “Chuck” with the J.J. Abrams series “Undercovers” as a “romantically involved spies” block, but instead NBC is handing “Undercovers” the Wednesday 8 p.m. hour, one of the weakest hours, competition-wise, in primetime. NBC will move “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” back to the 9 p.m. hour it struggled in last fall, putting “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (“LOLA”) at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The network’s other new fall drama, the Jimmy Smits-centric “Outlaw,” will air at 10 p.m. on Fridays after the returning “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Dateline.”

Things will get busier at midseason. In addition to the return of “Parks and Recreation,” “The Marriage Ref” and the original flavor of “The Apprentice,” NBC is holding the new dramas “The Cape” and “Harry’s Law,” plus new comedies “Friends with Benefits,” “Perfect Couples” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” plus the reality series “America’s Greatest Restaurant.”

Here’s NBC’s fall linup:

*New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”

9-10 p.m. — “THE EVENT”

10-11 p.m. – “CHASE”

TUESDAY

8-10 p.m. – “The Biggest Loser”

10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – “UNDERCOVERS”

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “LAW & ORDER: LOS ANGELES”

THURSDAY

8- 8:30 p.m. – “Community”

8:30-9 p.m. – “30 Rock”

9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “OUTSOURCED”

10-11 p.m. – “LOVE BITES”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – “Who Do You Think You Are?”/”SCHOOL PRIDE”

9-10 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

10-11 p.m. – “OUTLAW”

SATURDAY

Repeats

SUNDAY

7- 8:15 p.m. — “Football Night in America”

8:15-11:30 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”

SUNDAY (beginning March 2011)

7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

8-9 p.m. – “Minute to Win It”

9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice”