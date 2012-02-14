NBC sends ‘Hannibal’ straight to series, skipping a pilot

NBC has given a 13-episode order to “Hannibal,” a new take on Thomas Harris’ Dr. Hannibal Lecter character.

The network hasn’t actually shot a pilot for “Hannibal,” which comes from Gaumont International Television and producer Martha DeLaurentiis.

In fact, “Hannibal” hasn’t cast its main roles, specifically the actor stepping into Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning shoes as Dr. Lecter.

No matter, though. According to Deadline.com , NBC has given a 13-episode order based on the script by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”), who will also executive produce.

The site says that “Hannibal” will focus on the first stage in the relationship between refined serial killer and psychiatrist Lecter and FBI agent Will Graham, a prequel of sorts to “Red Dragon,” which was previously adapted for the big screen by Michael Mann and Brett Ratner.

Fuller’s script was ordered in November. This quick series order comes just a week after NBC decided to delay production on Fuller’s “Mockingbird Lane,” a newly retitled take on “The Munsters.”

Let the fun begin: If you remember this is a pre-“Red Dragon” story, who would you cast as Lecter?