NBC sends ‘Hannibal’ straight to series, skipping a pilot

NBC has given a 13-episode order to “Hannibal,” a new take on Thomas Harris’ Dr. Hannibal Lecter character.
The network hasn’t actually shot a pilot for “Hannibal,” which comes from Gaumont International Television and producer Martha DeLaurentiis.
In fact, “Hannibal” hasn’t cast its main roles, specifically the actor stepping into Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning shoes as Dr. Lecter.
No matter, though. According to Deadline.com, NBC has given a 13-episode order based on the script by Bryan Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”), who will also executive produce.
The site says that “Hannibal” will focus on the first stage in the relationship between refined serial killer and psychiatrist Lecter and FBI agent Will Graham, a prequel of sorts to “Red Dragon,” which was previously adapted for the big screen by Michael Mann and Brett Ratner.
Fuller’s script was ordered in November. This quick series order comes just a week after NBC decided to delay production on Fuller’s “Mockingbird Lane,” a newly retitled take on “The Munsters.”
Let the fun begin: If you remember this is a pre-“Red Dragon” story, who would you cast as Lecter?
This is so utterly stupid. Nobody wants a Hannibal series on freaking network television. There is virtually no chance that this doesn’t fail miserably. A shame, too, because I think NBC actually has some intriguing drama pilots lined up. I would’ve rathered they gone with almost any of them over this, but now one spot of their schedule for next year has already been filled.
How about Kevin Spacey for Lecter?
He’s already committed to House of Cards on Netflix, so that’s not happening.
This sounds like a disaster. A show about a Lecter, who hasn’t been exposed yet, who also has a relationship with a police officer that he is playing a cat and mouse game with? Sounds like a rip off of Dexter
I can’t wait to watch five progressively bad episodes of this and think about how cool it could have been on fx.
What this and the The Firm tells me is that if we can convince NBC execs that ‘Community’ is actually based on a hit movie from the early 90’s, then they’ll keep it on the air.
Agreeing with everyone else here, this sounds like a catastrophe in the making. But if they absolutely must, what about Cilian Murphy in the main role. He might not want to do it for typecasting reasons, but he’s about the right age, is a big enough name/face to be something of a draw, and we know he can do suave and charming but creepy as well as anyone.