NBC sets Fall 2014 premiere dates from ‘Blacklist’ to ‘Constantine’

NBC formally announced its fall 2014 premiere dates on Monday (June 2) morning and they're mostly in the officially Nielsen-dictated premiere week, with a few key stragglers including “Marry Me” and “Constantine.”

Yes, that's pretty boring, but that's what comes from being TV's top-rated network. CBS has been hopelessly devoted to the official premiere week for decades.

There are a couple shows premiering early: Sunday Night Football kicks off on Thursday, September 4 and more linguistically appropriately on Sunday, September 7. And the 16th installment of “The Biggest Loser” starts on Thursday, September 11.

Then the deluge begins the week of September 22.

Monday, September 22 will be the premiere date for “The Voice” and the second season of “The Blacklist.” The following night, “The Voice” will get another two-hour episode leading into the third season premiere of “Chicago Fire.”

“The Mysteries of Laura,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago PD” will premiere on Wednesday, September 24, with “Parenthood” starting its final season the next night. “Dateline” will have a two-hour premiere on Friday, September 26, from 9 to 11.

The following week, on October 2, “The Biggest Loser” will drop to an hour in its normal 8 p.m. slot and will be followed by “Bad Judge” and “A to Z,” both freshman comedies.

You'll have to wait for Tuesday, October 14 for “The Voice” to drop to an hour and “Marry Me” and “About a Boy” to premiere.

Then on October 24, “Grimm” and “Constantine” will take their Friday places.

It was announced at upfronts last month that the Katherine Heigl drama “State of Affairs” will premiere on Monday, November 17, with “The Blacklist” hitting the shelf until a two-part return after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 1 and in its new time period on Thursday, February 5.

NBC's fall premiere schedule follows:

Thursday, Sept. 4

8:00-11:00 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Green Bay at Seattle)

Sunday, Sept. 7

7:00-8:20 FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA

8:20-11:30 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Indianapolis at Denver)

Thursday, Sept. 11

8:00-10:00 THE BIGGEST LOSER

Monday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 THE VOICE

10:00-11:00 THE BLACKLIST

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8:00-10:00 THE VOICE

10:00-11:00 CHICAGO FIRE

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA

9:00-10:00 LAW & ORDER: SVU

10:00-11:00 CHICAGO P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 25

10:00-11:00 PARENTHOOD

Friday, Sept. 26

9:00-11:00 DATELINE NBC

Thursday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 THE BIGGEST LOSER (TIME PERIOD PREMIERE)

9:00-9:30 BAD JUDGE

9:30-10:00 A TO Z

Tuesday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00 THE VOICE (TIME PERIOD PREMIERE)

9:00-9:30 MARRY ME

9:30-10:00 ABOUT A BOY

Friday, Oct. 24

8:00-9:00 DATELINE NBC (TIME PERIOD PREMIERE)

9:00-10:00 GRIMM

10:00-11:00 CONSTANTINE

Monday, Nov. 17

10:00-11:00 STATE OF AFFAIRS

Excited? Or something?