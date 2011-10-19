NBC sets ‘Fear Factor’ return for December

10.19.11 7 years ago
“Fear Factor” is set to return to NBC in December and the network is promising “bigger and more outrageous stunts” for the resurrected favorite. [Then again, what else would NBC promise?]
The network has announced a Monday, December 12 two-hour premiere for “Fear Factor,” which will take over the time period occupied with little ratings success by “The Sing-Off” this fall.
“We have taken the groundbreaking ‘Fear Factor” franchise that many fans remember fondly and have ramped it up to make it even more challenging and competitive than ever before,” gushes NBC’s Alternative and Late Night President Paul Telegdy. “Once again, the contestants will have to face their ultimate fears to prevail — and the tension and drama of that process will make for some riveting television.”
As was previously the case, “Fear Factor” will be hosted by Joe Rogan and will feature four teams of two competing against each other for the chance to win a $50,000 prize by facing their fears.
NBC boasts that technological advances have improved death-defying stunts like “Towering Inferno” and “Helicopter TNT Crash.” We can’t wait to see how technology will have improved stunts like “Covered with Tarantulas” or “Milkshake of Blended Spleens.” The mind boggles.

Around The Web

TAGSFEAR FACTORNBCPREMIERE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP