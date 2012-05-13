NBC sets its 2012-13 fall schedule

05.13.12 6 years ago 33 Comments
NBC announced the fall portion of its 2012-2013 schedule on Sunday (May 13) morning, revealing a two-night run for “The Voice” and shipping beloved comedy “Community” off to Friday in an oddball pairing with less beloved comedy “Whitney.”
The first thing that you’ll notice is that NBC has expanded “The Voice,” previously a spring-only series, for a fall run, stretching the singing competition, which suffered from declining numbers through much of this season, over three hours on Monday and Tuesday nights.
On Monday, two hours of “The Voice” will be paired with the new J.J. Abrams-produced “Revolution.” That sends the retooled “Smash” waiting for midseason for its second run.
On Tuesdays, “The Voice” will run only an hour and will lead into the Matthew Perry comedy “Go On” and the Ryan Murphy/Ali Adler comedy “The New Normal.” NBC will keep “Parenthood” on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. 
That Tuesday comedy hour is one of a whopping four comedy blocks scheduled by NBC.
NBC will launch Wednesday with another comedy block featuring the Justin Kirk comedy “Animal Practice” and the Jimmy Fallon-produced “Guys with Kids.” Once again, NBC will experiment with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in the 9 p.m. slot, not that it’s worked previously, leading into the new Dick Wolf drama “Chicago Fire.”
There will be more comedy on Thursday, with “30 Rock,” “Up All Night,” “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” all staying relatively stable and leading into the low-rated “Rock Center with Brian Williams.”
Friday night will feature the return of “Whitney” leading into “Community” in what many will consider a strange pairing and then leading into “Grimm,” naturally.” “Dateline” will remain at 10 p.m. 
NBC has NFL on Sundays for the fall and the network has already set “Fashion Star,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and the drama “Do No Harm” for Sundays in the spring.
“We”ve taken a few first steps toward a turnaround over this past season and now we”re seeing a real opportunity to accelerate that process,” blurbs Greenblatt. “We”ve got a lineup of new shows that will really get people to sit up and take notice.  And with the Olympics coming this summer and two nights of ‘The Voice” in the fall, we”ve also got the tools we need to give our shows the kind of launch they deserve.”
NBC has also held back a slow of shows for midseason. In addition to “Do No Harm” and “Smash,” the network will have “Infamous,” “Hannibal” and a retooled Dane Cook comedy, among other midseason options.
NBC FALL 2012-13 SCHEDULE
(*New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)
MONDAY
8-10 p.m. – “The Voice”
10-11 p.m. – “REVOLUTION”
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. –”The Voice”
9-9:30 p.m. – “GO ON”
9:30-10 p.m. – “THE NEW NORMAL”
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood”
WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “ANIMAL PRACTICE”
8:30-9 p.m. – “GUYS WITH KIDS”
9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
10-11 p.m. – “CHICAGO FIRE”
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “30 Rock”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Up All Night”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
10-11 p.m. – “Rock Center with Brian Williams”
FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. – “Whitney”
8:30-9 p.m. – “Community”
9-10 p.m. – “Grimm”
10-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
SUNDAY (Fall 2012)
7- 8:15 p.m. – “Football Night in America”
8:15-11:30 p.m. – “NBC Sunday Night Football”
SUNDAY (Post-football/Winter 2013)
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “Fashion Star”
9-10 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice”
10-11 p.m. – “DO NO HARM”

#The Voice#Community
TAGS

