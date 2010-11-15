NBC sets midseason, including premieres for ‘Cape,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘Parks & Rec’

NBC has announced an ambitious midseason schedule that includes shaking up every single night on its schedule and the majority of its individual time slots in 2011.

Monday (Nov. 15) announcement offers plenty of food for though, including a risky attempt to schedule a 10 p.m. comedy bloc — you’d have to go back nearly two decades to see the last time a network attempted that — and premieres for “Perfect Couples,” “Harry’s Law,” “The Cape” and “America’s Next Great Restaurant” and the returns of “Parks & Recreation,” “The Marriage Ref,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Let’s try going through the next schedule night by night:

Monday. “Chuck” isn’t going anywhere. Huzzah. Like how we led with stability? The new masked hero drama “The Cape” will have a two-hour premiere on Sunday, January 9 and will air at 9 p.m. on Mondays while “The Event” is on a break. “The Event” will return on Monday, February 28 with a two hour episode and will be back in its normal slot the following week. And what about 10 p.m.? Well, “Harry’s Law,” starring Kathy Bates, will premiere on January 17. It will air in the 10 p.m. slot until March 7, when “Parenthood” will jump over from Tuesdays. But “Parenthood” will still air four episodes on Tuesdays, starting in January. Got that? We didn’t think so. Don’t worry. There will be a list at the end.

Tuesday. Despite a dramatic ratings drop for this season, “The Biggest Loser: Couples” will continue to occupy the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot. “Parenthood” will air those aforementioned four episodes in January. Then on February 8, “Law & Order: Los Angeles” will move to 10 p.m.

Wednesday. “Minute to Win It” will premiere on January 5. The following week, NBC will move the struggling Monday drama “Chase” over to 9 p.m. It will air there until March 16, when NBC premieres “America’s Next Great Restaurant.” Having finally realized that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” does better in the 10 p.m. hour (and when it isn’t head-to-head with “Criminal Minds”), NBC will push “SVU” to 10 p.m. following a two-hour episode on January 5.

Thursday. Here’s where things get fun. Remember how NBC tried justifying Jay Leno in primetime with surveys saying viewers wanted comedy at 10 p.m.? Time to put that to the test. “Community” will remain at 8 p.m. Starting on January 20, the new comedy “Perfect Couples” will take the 8:30 half-hour. “The Office” will stay at 9 p.m. and “Parks & Recreation” will premiere at 9:30 p.m. NBC will then move “30 Rock” to 10 p.m. and “Outsourced” to 10:30 p.m.

Friday. The genealogy series “Who Do You Think You Are” will premiere its second season on January 21. “Dateline” will continue to occupy 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday. Nobody watches TV on Saturday.

Sunday. “The Marriage Ref” (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and “The Celebrity Apprentice” (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will premiere on March 6.

That leaves NBC with a surprisingly large number of homeless midseason shows. The comedies “Friends with Benefits” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” plus the romantic-comedy anthology “Love Bites” have neither time slots nor premieres.

Here’s NBC’s schedule in a slightly different form:

MONDAYS

8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”

9-10 p.m. – “THE CAPE” will premiere with a two-hour episode on Sunday, January 9 (9-11 p.m.). New episodes start in its regular time period on January 17 (9-10 p.m.)

10-11 p.m. – “HARRY’S LAW” (beginning January 17)

9-10 p.m. – “The Event” (returns on February 28, 9-11 p.m.; resumes in its regular time slot March 7)

10-11 p.m. — “Parenthood” (debuts in this slot March 7 with all originals)

TUESDAYS

8-10 p.m. — “The Biggest Loser: Couples” (beginning January 4)

10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood” (beginning January 4 for four episodes)

10-11 p.m. — “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (beginning February 8)

WEDNESDAYS

8-9 p.m. — “Minute to Win It” (beginning January 5)

9-10 p.m. –”Chase” (beginning January 12)

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (originals beginning January 5 with two-hour episode, 9-11 p.m. ET)

9-10 p.m. – “AMERICA’S NEXT GREAT RESTAURANT” (beginning March 16)

THURSDAYS (all beginning January 20)

8-8:30 p.m. – “Community”

8:30-9 p.m. – “PERFECT COUPLES”

9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”

10-10:30 p.m. – “30 Rock”

10:30-11 p.m. – “Outsourced”

FRIDAYS

8-9 p.m. — “Who Do You Think You Are?” (beginning January 21)

9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (beginning January 7)

SUNDAYS

7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

8-9 p.m. – “The Marriage Ref” (beginning March 6)

9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice” (beginning March 6)

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js