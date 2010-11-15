NBC sets midseason, including premieres for ‘Cape,’ ‘Harry’s Law,’ ‘Parks & Rec’

NBC has announced an ambitious midseason schedule that includes shaking up every single night on its schedule and the majority of its individual time slots in 2011.
Monday (Nov. 15) announcement offers plenty of food for though, including a risky attempt to schedule a 10 p.m. comedy bloc — you’d have to go back nearly two decades to see the last time a network attempted that — and premieres for “Perfect Couples,” “Harry’s Law,” “The Cape” and “America’s Next Great Restaurant” and the returns of “Parks & Recreation,” “The Marriage Ref,” “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Who Do You Think You Are?”
Let’s try going through the next schedule night by night:
Monday. “Chuck” isn’t going anywhere. Huzzah. Like how we led with stability? The new masked hero drama “The Cape” will have a two-hour premiere on Sunday, January 9 and will air at 9 p.m. on Mondays while “The Event” is on a break. “The Event” will return on Monday, February 28 with a two hour episode and will be back in its normal slot the following week. And what about 10 p.m.? Well, “Harry’s Law,” starring Kathy Bates, will premiere on January 17. It will air in the 10 p.m. slot until March 7, when “Parenthood” will jump over from Tuesdays. But “Parenthood” will still air four episodes on Tuesdays, starting in January. Got that? We didn’t think so. Don’t worry. There will be a list at the end.
Tuesday. Despite a dramatic ratings drop for this season, “The Biggest Loser: Couples” will continue to occupy the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot. “Parenthood” will air those aforementioned four episodes in January. Then on February 8, “Law & Order: Los Angeles” will move to 10 p.m.
Wednesday. “Minute to Win It” will premiere on January 5. The following week, NBC will move the struggling Monday drama “Chase” over to 9 p.m. It will air there until March 16, when NBC premieres “America’s Next Great Restaurant.” Having finally realized that “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” does better in the 10 p.m. hour (and when it isn’t head-to-head with “Criminal Minds”), NBC will push “SVU” to 10 p.m. following a two-hour episode on January 5.
Thursday. Here’s where things get fun. Remember how NBC tried justifying Jay Leno in primetime with surveys saying viewers wanted comedy at 10 p.m.? Time to put that to the test. “Community” will remain at 8 p.m. Starting on January 20, the new comedy “Perfect Couples” will take the 8:30 half-hour. “The Office” will stay at 9 p.m. and “Parks & Recreation” will premiere at 9:30 p.m. NBC will then move “30 Rock” to 10 p.m. and “Outsourced” to 10:30 p.m.
Friday. The genealogy series “Who Do You Think You Are” will premiere its second season on January 21. “Dateline” will continue to occupy 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday. Nobody watches TV on Saturday.
Sunday. “The Marriage Ref” (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and “The Celebrity Apprentice” (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will premiere on March 6.
That leaves NBC with a surprisingly large number of homeless midseason shows. The comedies “Friends with Benefits” and “The Paul Reiser Show,” plus the romantic-comedy anthology “Love Bites” have neither time slots nor premieres.
Here’s NBC’s schedule in a slightly different form:
MONDAYS
8-9 p.m. – “Chuck”
9-10 p.m. – “THE CAPE” will premiere with a two-hour episode on Sunday, January 9 (9-11 p.m.). New episodes start in its regular time period on January 17 (9-10 p.m.)
10-11 p.m. – “HARRY’S LAW” (beginning January 17)
9-10 p.m. – “The Event” (returns on February 28, 9-11 p.m.; resumes in its regular time slot March 7)
10-11 p.m. — “Parenthood” (debuts in this slot March 7 with all originals)
TUESDAYS
8-10 p.m. — “The Biggest Loser: Couples” (beginning January 4)
10-11 p.m. – “Parenthood” (beginning January 4 for four episodes)
10-11 p.m. — “Law & Order: Los Angeles” (beginning February 8)
WEDNESDAYS
8-9 p.m. — “Minute to Win It” (beginning January 5)
9-10 p.m. –”Chase” (beginning January 12)
10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (originals beginning January 5 with two-hour episode, 9-11 p.m. ET)
9-10 p.m. – “AMERICA’S NEXT GREAT RESTAURANT” (beginning March 16)
THURSDAYS (all beginning January 20)
8-8:30 p.m. – “Community”
8:30-9 p.m. – “PERFECT COUPLES”
9-9:30 p.m. – “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
10-10:30 p.m. – “30 Rock”
10:30-11 p.m. – “Outsourced”
FRIDAYS
8-9 p.m. — “Who Do You Think You Are?” (beginning January 21)
9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (beginning January 7)
SUNDAYS
7-8 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”
8-9 p.m. – “The Marriage Ref” (beginning March 6)
9-11 p.m. – “The Celebrity Apprentice” (beginning March 6)
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
Should’ve just done the art form a favor and kicked Outsourced out altogether. I’m glad they didn’t do something stupid and cancel Community or anything like that.
Sad to see they apparently really are going to wait until summer for those of us without Direct TV to see FNL.
Never would have thought 1 1/2 years ago when I was buying a Subway sandwich in a (at the time) vain attempt to get Chuck renewed for a 3rd season that it would go on to become the most consistent performer in, and cornerstone of, NBC’s weekly schedule. What a wonderful twist of fate.
People want consistency with their programming….jumping all over the schedule hurts shows.
Glad to see NBC’s new ownership has figured this out…morons.
I never know when anything is on and rely on my TIVO to catch the shows I like (partly for this very reason) – but I’m wondering if TIVO knows to follow shows to a new time slot? I don’t recall ever resetting mine, but then, I don’t know if any shows that I like have changed time slots (because of the never knowing when they air). Anybody know for sure? Will I still get 30 Rock without having to make any adjustments (assuming the time slot is free)?
As long as the schedule change makes it to the TV Guide and your TiVo grabs that change in time, it will adjust to shows changing time slots and days. The only schedule change that TiVo can’t handle is if the show switches to a different channel (ie. lets say NBC moves The Office to the USA network. TiVo won’t adjust to that change since season passes are based off of a series airing on a specific channel).
The fact that they are going to run “The Marriage Ref” out there again is more proof that NBC doesn’t know what they’re doing. Not that we needed more proof anyways…
Couldn’t agree with you more. I think it’s an awful show… but could be better WITHOUT THE ACTUAL REF! Keep the gallery of celebrity commentators and lose the ref!! (or just dump the show entirely)
So is Undercovers DOA?
Todd – Yes. We reported last week that NBC isn’t picking up a back-nine for “Undercovers.” RIP…
-Daniel
Undercovers suffered from, “Too clean cut & perfect for spy show”. It needed rough edges like “Burn Notice”. Not much but something to give the characters life.
Outsourced is a trip if you get the joke. Indian folks I know call it cute.
The fact that they are running “The Marriage Ref” out there again is more proof that NBC doesn’t know what they’re doing. Not that we needed more proof anyways…
Will this be a topic on the podcast?
Q – I was in the process of posting a much-too-long podcast when this broke and had to take a pause… Maybe we’ll discuss it next week?
-Daniel
How about a super special podcast all about NBC? You should probably record it at 10:00 eastern time each night … that’s the peak of comedy … or else record it from your car again … that’s probably what NBC deserves
I heard they were also considering airing episodes of Seinfeld, Friends, and Golden Girls … NBC is run buy a bunch of ra-tards … thanks a lot Bin Laden!
But Parks and Rec is back with a great timeslot … so they did something right!
If NBC had any real sense, they would have moved Community to 8:30 or 9:30 on Thursdays. That way it could actually build a substantial audience instead of getting trampled by The Big Bang Theory every week.
I wonder if they’ve accepted that Community will get a certain set audience in that slot (even against BBT)? Kind of like how they have accepted that Chuck’s ratings aren’t going to skyrocket, but they will remain pretty steady. I can’t think of what else they’d put at 8 – The Office is probably the only show that could go up against BBT, but they they are crippling their best performer, which weakens the whole night.
I hope that 30 Rock has fun with its new “adult” time slot. More creepy Pete!
But Communityâ€™s ratings did go up a bit when they aired it at 8:30. Iâ€™m pretty worried about it. I guess itâ€™s a good sign that it didnâ€™t get benched for one of the new shows, but if it ends up being the lowest rated comedy out of the 6 shows that night, I think that will really hurt itâ€™s chances at a 3rd season.
Since The Paul Reiser show is only six episodes, I’m guessing they’ll just give it one of the Thursday slots at the tail end of the season. The other two shows, I have no idea.
Nice to see they’re at least trying something different – and pairing “The Cape” with “Chuck” suggests they listened to those like The Daily Beast who suggested more thematic evenings.
Interesting to see the extension of the comedy night – and hopeful that it will boost “Parks and Rec” and kill “Outsourced.” Alan/Dan, any speculation on whether this will help or hinder “Community?”
How in the world is Outsourced still on the air. There can not really be a demographic for it. Who is Watching this show?????
Indians and Indian Americans, actually. Many of my friends with close ties to India really enjoy this show, and that’s probably a decent sized demographic that has never really been targeted before.
Seniors watch TV on Sat. Nite and couples with young childen watch TV on Sat. Nite.
By the way, baby boomers (seniors now) have the most disposable income. TV is missing a big market.
So The Cape only has 8 episodes airing, if I’m counting right?
yeah this is what i’m confused about, why so few episodes?
eh As long as I have me some Chuck, but HELL NO am I watching 30 Rock and Outsourced at 10 -11.