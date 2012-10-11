NBC sets ‘Mockingbird Lane’ pilot for pre-Halloween treat

Bryan Fuller and Bryan Singer’s reboot of “The Munsters” has found a home, albeit not currently the home the high-profile creators were hoping for.
NBC announced on Thursday (October 11) that “Mockingbird Lane” will air on Friday, October 26 as a one-hour pre-Halloween “special program.”
“Mockingbird Lane” was original developed for the 2010-2011 development season, ordered to pilot in November 2011, delayed til summer and teased in a four-minute clip package at Comic-Con in July. Two weeks ago, it was widely reported that NBC wouldn’t be sending the show to series, a contention Fuller quickly denied on Twitter.
This seems like a compromise, since “Mockbird Lane” still hasn’t been ordered to series, but presumably NBC still has options on the cast and crew in case the pilot bucks the odds and draws a big audience, leading into a new episode of “Grimm.”
“This exciting new take on a memorable series will definitely blow out conventional wisdom and create its own legacy,” blurbs Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “Teaming this new show with a terrifying episode of ‘Grimm” makes the perfect pre-Halloween fright-fest.”
Written by Fuller (“Pushing Daisies”) and directed by Singer (“House”), “Mockingbird Lane” stars Eddie Izzard as Grandpa Munster, Jerry O’Connell and Portia de Rossi as Lily and Herman and Mason Cook as Eddie Munster.
It’s still fairly uncommon for networks to air unsuccessful pilots for the masses. This “Mockingbird Lane” airing is probably more in line with FOX’s 2009 screening of the two-hour “Virtuality” pilot, which hadn’t officially been taken out of series contention, but lost all hope of a pick-up after drawing only 1.8 million viewers in a Friday airing. In contrast, FX aired “Outlaw Country” in August well after formally declining to order the pilot.
So I guess Lily and Herman look like normal humans in this version?
And Grandpa and Eddie, apparently… all of them. So what makes them The Munsters then? Their address?
This better not be why we lost Community. I know it’s not really, but still, it’s not like Community had a Halloween episode that would have aired then instead.
One of the main concepts of the original is that the daughter was the only one who looked normal, and in fact was gorgeous, yet was treated by the family of freaks like she was freakish. And in this new version… they all look like models (well, except Eddie Izzard, but he still looks human)? That seems like a huge mistake right there, making them all human-looking.
Marylin was Lily Munster’s niece, not her daughter. But you are right. These arent Munsters. They just look like Addams-esque weirdos.
Ah yes… she was the niece. Haven’t watched any Munsters reruns since the 80’s.
I think we know now why this is being burned off as a one-time holiday special and not a series. This looks like an absolute joke, and not a funny one mind you.
I was quite interested in the shgow when it was announced – as a fan of Pushing Daisies, I was interested in Bryan Fuller doing a take on The Munsters, since the show offered a good vehicle for that same twisted black humour.
But seeing that photo, I’m now not interested. Love Eddie Izzard and Portia de Rossi, but a Munsters where the characters are unrecognisable as some kind of monster is utterly pointless.
It’s not a reboot, it’s a remake! (Or a re-imagination if you will.) If it would be a reboot, it would take place in the same universe as the original show, while ignoring certain things. (Think CASINO ROYALE, which served as a prequel, with Bond being on his first mission, but it took place in present and still featured Judy Dench as M.)
This seems to me like an all new take on the story, therefore it’s not a reboot..
Eddie Izzard = the kiss of death.