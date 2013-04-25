NBC sets summer premieres for ‘Crossing Lines,’ ‘Hollywood Game Night’

NBC has continued its dribs-and-drabs approach to summer premiere dates by revealing launch plans for the scripted drama “Crossing Lines,” as well as a pair of game shows.

“Crossing Lines” will launch first on Sunday, June 23 with a two-hour premiere from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The drama, which stars William Fichtner, Donald Sutherland and an international ensemble, will settle into a regular 10 p.m. slot the following week. NBC has ordered 10 episodes for the cross-border crimes serialized procedural.

On Thursday, July 11, NBC will premiere “The Winner Is…” and “Hollywood Game Night” at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively.

“The Winner Is…” is a singing competition with a potential million dollar prize and a game show twist. Nick Lachey hosts.

Jane Lynch hosts “Hollywood Game Night,” which NBC insufferably says “features A-list celebrities partaking in a cocktail party atmosphere that is based on the real-life game nights of creator Sean Hayes.”

Just last week, NBC announced that the scripted comedy “Save Me” will premiere on May 23, the scripted drama “Camp” will premiere on July 10 and “Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls” will begin on July 1. But why settle for only one premiere story when you can get two?