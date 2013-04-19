NBC shifts ‘Grimm’ to Tuesdays, pulls ‘Ready for Love’

Simultaneously giving a vote of confidence to “Grimm” and ringing the inevitable death knell for “Ready for Love,” NBC made some spring scheduling shifts on on Friday (April 19) afternoon.

The big move is that starting on April 30, “Grimm” will shift to Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. following a previously scheduled two-hour episode of “The Voice.” That obviously bodes well for the supernatural procedural, which has done solid-but-unremarkable ratings on Friday night.

NBC previously gave “Grimm” a brief Monday showcase in the fall, when new episodes got a slight bump in the better time period.

Starting on April 26, “Dateline” will replace “Grimm” on Friday nights at 9 p.m. This is also a benefit for NBC, since “Dateline” drew better-than-“Grimm” ratings during the recent “Grimm” winter hiatus.

“Grimm” will be taking the place of the reality dud “Ready for Love,” which had been hemorrhaging viewers from its “Voice” lead-in at an impressive rate in the past two weeks. This week, “Ready for Love” saw its first hour audience plummet to under 4 million viewers from a lead-in of nearly 13.8 million and then saw that audience dwindle in its second hour.

Per NBC, “It has not yet been determined when or where remaining episodes of ‘Ready for Love’ will be aired.”