NBC summer premieres include ‘Save Me,’ ‘Camp,’ Bear Grylls

NBC has set premiere dates for a slew of shows that will air alongside “America’s Got Talent” this summer. The premieres include a pair of scripted offerings and two macho reality shows.
Up first is the single-camera comedy “Save Me,” starring Anne Heche, which will launch on Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. with a pair of episodes. Created by John Scott Shepherd, the series focuses on a woman who has a spiritual awakening after a near-death experience.
As was previously announced, “America’s Got Talent” will have its Tuesday premiere on June 4 and will begin its Wednesday run on July 10. On that Wednesday, July 10, “AGT” will lead into the scripted drama “Camp,” which stars Rachel Griffiths and was created by Liz Heldens (“Deception”) and Peter Elkoff.
Monday, July 1 will mark the return of last summer’s modest success “American Ninja Warrior,” which will premiere with a two-hour episode from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will take over its normal 8 p.m. hour the following week.
That second episode of “American Ninja Warrior” will be the lead-in to “Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls,” a competition series in which Grylls tests the survival instincts of 10 teams in the wilderness of New Zealand.

