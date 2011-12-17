NBC to celebrate Betty White’s birthday with 90-minute special

12.17.11 7 years ago

Betty White is entering her 90s in high style.

NBC has scheduled is dedicating an evening to the resurgent star, with a two-hour programming block to air on January 16 from 8-10 PM, the eve of her 90th birthday.

Things will kick off with the 90-minute special “Betty White”s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America”s Golden Girl,” which will look back at her storied career with some special guests. The special will be followed by an early sneak peak of her new hidden-camera comedy series “Betty White”s Off Their Rockers,” based on the Belgian series “Benidorm Bastards.” White will act as host of the new show, in which senior citizens play practical jokes on young people (take that, Johnny Knoxville).

Although well-known for her 1970s work on CBS’ “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White found continued success on the long-running ’80s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls.”

White”s other current show, TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland” will also celebrate the big day by having her character enjoy her own 90th birthday.

Around The Web

TAGSbetty whiteGOLDEN GIRLSHOT IN CLEVELANDOFF THEIR ROCKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP