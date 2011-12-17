NBC to celebrate Betty White’s birthday with 90-minute special

Betty White is entering her 90s in high style.

NBC has scheduled is dedicating an evening to the resurgent star, with a two-hour programming block to air on January 16 from 8-10 PM, the eve of her 90th birthday.

Things will kick off with the 90-minute special “Betty White”s 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America”s Golden Girl,” which will look back at her storied career with some special guests. The special will be followed by an early sneak peak of her new hidden-camera comedy series “Betty White”s Off Their Rockers,” based on the Belgian series “Benidorm Bastards.” White will act as host of the new show, in which senior citizens play practical jokes on young people (take that, Johnny Knoxville).

Although well-known for her 1970s work on CBS’ “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White found continued success on the long-running ’80s NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls.”

White”s other current show, TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland” will also celebrate the big day by having her character enjoy her own 90th birthday.