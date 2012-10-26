NBC to debut Howie Mandel’s ‘Take It All’ in December

NBC is about to debut another Howie Mandel game show.

“Take It All” (previously announced as “Howie Mandel’s White Elephant”) will debut the week of December 10, airing at 9 p.m. on all five weeknights that week, and then concluding with two more episodes on Monday, December 17 at 9 & 10 p.m.

Because of this scheduling, the Monday episodes of “The Voice” in those two weeks will only be an hour long, from 8 to 9 p.m.

According to the press release, “Take It All” builds to a classic Prisoner’s Dilemma situation, where players steal prizes from one another until only two are left. At that point, each player can choose to keep their own prizes or try to take them all. If both players choose to keep their own, both go home with what they’ve won so far. If both choose to take it all, they both lose everything. And if one chooses to take it all and the other chooses to keep their winnings, the former gets everything and the latter gets nothing.

Mandel is currently a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and was the host of NBC’s “Deal Or No Deal.”