NBC to pair ‘The Voice’ finale with ‘1600 Penn’ premiere

#The Voice
Senior Television Writer
11.09.12

NBC has announced that “The Voice” season 3 will conclude over two nights, December 17 and 18, with a 90-minute performance episode on Monday the 17th and a two-hour results show on Tuesday the 18th. 

In addition, that episode on the 17th will lead into a sneak preview of NBC’s new sitcom “1600 Penn,” starring Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman and Josh Gad in the story of America’s First Family.

“1600 Penn” will have its regular timeslot premiere on Thursday, January 10 at 9:30 p.m.

