NBC yanks ‘The Paul Reiser Show’ after only two airings

It’s a plotline that would make a great episode of “The Paul Reiser Show”: NBC gives long-forgotten comic Paul Reiser another TV comedy, only to put the show on the shelf for the majority of the season. Then, after an abruptly announced and heavily promoted launch, NBC cancels the sitcom after only two episodes, leaving Paul Reiser to return to hanging out with his friends.
Unfortunately (or fortunately), it’s a plotline of “The Paul Reiser Show” that viewers will never get to see. After sitting on the shelf for most of the season and an abruptly announced and heavily promoted launch, “The Paul Reiser Show” has been pulled after only two airings.
Effective immediately, “The Paul Reiser Show” has been yanked from NBC’s Thursday schedule and replaced with repeats of “The Office.” “The Paul Reiser Show” averaged 3.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in its first airing and 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating in its second airing, losing to The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” among young viewers both weeks.
Lest fans of “Perfect Couples” — Yes, there are some — get too filled with hubris by the “Paul Reiser Show” failure, it should be noted that the last two episodes of “Perfect Couples” averaged 2.26 and 2.14 million viewers respectively and both did a 1.0 demo rating. So don’t expect the lesson learned by NBC to be “We never should have pulled ‘Perfect Couples.'”
Neither “Perfect Couples” nor “The Paul Reiser Show” have officially been cancelled. Their fates will be announced by NBC next month. Meanwhile, the network still hasn’t announced airing plans for the already-shot midseason offerings “Love Bites” and “Friends with Benefits.”
The “Paul Reiser Show” news was widely reported, but broke first on TheFutonCritic website.
how nice to credit TFC. I saw it first on Paul Reiser’s Twitter. I really like PR but during the second ep I was doing email and listening with one ear. I felt torn during Community, which really deserved all my attention (I just had to download those pix and backup the laptop) but PRS… sadly, no.
btw, it’s been at least 15 but if you haven’t read Couplehood, get the dead tree version, not the audiobook. You can hear Paul in your head as you read. If you get the audiobook, you will hear him *reading* and it sounds like he is reading – not like himself at all.
NBC ratings are already bad – why not give a show like Perfect Couples a chance to get better. I thought each episode got better and why not see what it can do with a few more episodes – see if it can pick up any steam. Everyone was ready to write off Parks and Recreation after 4 or 5 episodes, and now most people I know consider it the funniest show on TV.
I agree. Like Feinberg mentioned in a podcast a couple weeks ago, I watched Perfect Couples almost all at once via On Demand and thought it was getting better. I understand NBCs action on their numbers, but I (gasp) really liked the show by the last 4-5 episodes.
Ben – There are “give a show a shot” ratings and then there are “Good gracious, even though we’re NBC, we can’t afford to have these ratings driving down our ad rates” ratings. Both “Perfect Couples” and “The Paul Reiser Show” were in the latter category. If you’re doing a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and pulling in well under 2.5 million viewers (as “Perfect Couples” was), that’s below even the NBC threshold for chance-giving. Plus, “Perfect Couples” got 11 airings and the overall audience wasn’t trending flat or up. It was trending down and that even includes DVR numbers…
-Daniel
Dan – How is The Office doing, ratings-wise? I personally consider the time between Community and Parks to be a creative wasteland (especially in the two weeks The Paul Reiser Show aired). Is The Office still doing the same numbers it was a couple seasons ago?
I want to say I’m surprised Perfect Couples was doing *that* badly. It did improve with time, although I guess it was too little, too late.
LJA- I’m not sure anything is still doing the numbers anything was doing a couple seasons ago (other like, like, NCIS), but “The Office” remains NBC’s top rated scripted show in the key demo by a wide margin…
-Daniel
Not to be a total jag, but I was glad to see Perfect Couples go. It just kept getting worse. I never laughed at any episode even once. Not only was it not funny, the plots and line deliver started to become grating. It got so annoying that I couldn’t even stand to have it on in the background while I waited for the next show. I either had to turn off the TV or switch over to CBS. And it’s got to be pretty bad if I’d rather watch a CBS comedy.
damn cable way better
Damn, that’s gotta sting. Don’t know if it’s a case of being forgotten, or if his particular comic style is no-longer the in-thing. Either way, I never tuned in, and it seems many others did not as well.
first or all, ratings are 100% unreliable and always will be until EVERY household in the US takes part in the ratings system, which will never happen.2nd, paul reiser show looked stupid, and i liked Perfect Couples
reruns of The Office?? How about instead they move Outsourced back to 8:30! The show was doing pretty well in that slot at the beginning of the season. I have no idea why NBC wants to kill it by keeping it at 10:30.
Kevin – I’m not going to quibble with your statistics, but ratings aren’t really 100 percent unreliable. They’re estimates. And oddly, ratings are only unreliably when the shows vocal people like get low ratings. I’ve never once seen anybody complain that ratings were unreliable for “NCIS.”
Rancho – You may be confusing “Outsourced” with “30 Rock,” which actually aired at 8:30 earlier this year. And “Outsourced” wasn’t really doing all that 9:30, where it was actually airing. It was losing much of its “Office” lead-in just as “Parks and Recreation” is doing now…
-Daniel
I remember seeing Paul Reiser’s stand-up routine bombing in front of a TV audience years before Mad About You, and thinking he would never make it. Mad About You was a fluke that most likely benefited from the Must-See-TV juggernaut of the early 90s. Like most of Jay Leno’s pals, Paul Reiser just isn’t funny.
It felt too much like a poor mans Curb Your Enthusiasm to me. Not as funny, not as interesting, and a leading man who cant really drive the show forward imo.
It felt too much like a poor mans Curb Your Enthusiasm to me. Not as funny, not as interesting, and a leading man who cant really drive the show forward imo.
NBC in Detroit only aired the first episode, so no chance to even try to get an audience