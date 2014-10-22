NBC”s “Bewitched” sequel will focus on Samantha”s granddaughter

The new series will revolve around single 20-something Daphne, Tabitha”s daughter and Samantha”s granddaughter, who can conjure up everything except for real love.

Christina Ricci to reprise her “Lizzie Borden” role for a 6-episode Lifetime series

The “Lizzie Borden Took An Ax” movie star will return with “Lizzie Borden: The Fall River Chronicles,” which will also feature the return of Clea DuVall.

“Supernatural” may try making another backdoor spinoff, but over multiple episodes

Instead of using one hour to introduce the spinoff”s new characters, they may be introduced over the course of several episodes.

Click Read Full Post For More

“The Daily Show”s” Austin “Democalpyse 2014: South by South Mess” details revealed

Next week, Jon Stewart”s guests will include Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis, Congressman Joaquin Castro and a performance by Spoon.

“Mad Men”s” Kevin Rahm to visit “Bates Motel”

He”ll play a wealthy hunting club owner who grew up with Romero.

Patty Hewes” “Damages” son joins WEtv”s “South of Hell”

Zachary Booth will star opposite Mena Suvari on the eight-episode supernatural drama.

“Black-ish” books Ana Ortiz

The “Devious Maids” star will play Anthony Anderson”s enemy.

Syfy renews “Face Off” with a tweaked format

In Season 8, three former winners will act as coaches and pick their own teams in a “Voice”-like twist.

Check out HBO”s “Togetherness,” the new Duplass brothers” comedy

Mark Duplass and Melanie Lynskey play a married couple in L.A. in the comedy, which also features Amanda Peet.

Amanda Righetti joins Carlton Cuse”s “The Colony”

“The Mentalist” and “O.C.” alum will play the younger sister of Sarah Wayne Callies on the “foreign” occupation drama starring Josh Holloway.

Fox orders 4 more “Red Band Society” scripts

The freshman drama has been boosted by DVR numbers.