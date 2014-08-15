NBC’s ‘Constantine’ casts Michael James Shaw as Papa Midnite

(CBR) NBC's “Constantine” has summoned Michael James Shaw in recurring guest role as Papa Midnite, the voodoo king of New Orleans. While the character was frequently an uneasy ally of John Constantine the the comic books, USA Today describes the role as “a formidable magical adversary” for the demon hunter (played by Matt Ryan).

Created by Jamie Delano and John Ridgway, and introduced in 1988's “Hellblazer” #1, Papa Midnite is an immortal mob boss and voodoo practitioner with a long, tangled history with Constantine (for instance, although Constantine had stolen $50,000 from him, Midnite still agreed to help in his fight the hunger demon Mnemoth).

Papa Midnite starred in his own 2005 Vertigo miniseries, which coincided with the release of the “Constantine” film, in which he was portrayed by Djimon Hounsou. The character was reintroduced last year in DC Comics' New 52 with “Constantine” #4. Shaw joins a cast that also includes Harold Perrineau, Charles Halford and Angélica Celaya.

“Constantine” premieres Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a pilot episode directed by Neill Marshall.