NBC’s ‘Grimm’ gets full-season pickup

NBC has officially announced a full-season pickup of its freshman fantasy/procedural drama series “Grimm”, which has continued to perform solidly in its Friday night at 9 PM time slot since debuting to 6.49 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating last month. So far this season, the series boasts a “most current” average (live + 7-day DVR viewing) of 6.9 million viewers and a 2.3 rating, 7 share in adults 18-49 and has improved its time slot in “live + same-day averages” by 50 percent in adults 18-49 over a year ago. The show also ranks #1 in its timeslot in “live + same day” ratings in the adults 18-49 demo.

“We are very pleased to be making a full-season commitment for ‘Grimm’,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This series is turning the traditional procedural drama on its head and is attracting a loyal following for us on Friday nights. We love where it’s going creatively and we’re excited to deliver more episodes to our audience.”

In addition, the network announced the airing of a special episode of the series on Thursday, December 8th at 10 PM, to be followed by another original episode in its regular time slot the following night.

“Grimm”‘s success – however modest – must feel like a breath of fresh air for the beleagured Peacock Network, which has continued to struggle with low ratings this season (cancelled series include “The Playboy Club” and “Free Agents”) after a continued slump that has seen them take the dreaded plunge to #4 among broadcast networks.

Scheduling the show on Fridays was clearly a smart move as well, with the network likely informed by the success of other network genre series – including “Supernatural” and (for awhile, at least) “Fringe” – which also managed to find solid audience numbers on the night.

Any fans of “Grimm” out there excited for the show’s pickup? Sound off in the comments!