NBC’s ‘The Firm’ adds Juliette Lewis, Callum Keith Rennie

Rats. Josh Lucas won’t be performing NBC’s “The Firm” as a one-man show after all.

NBC announced on Tuesday (July 12) that Juliette Lewis and Callum Keith Rennie are joining the cast of “The Firm,” which will begin production this August in Toronto.

The adaptation of John Grisham’s 1991 novel picks up 10 years after the events previously memorialized in cinematic form by Mr. Thomas Cruise and company. Lucas plays an older-and-maybe-wiser Mitchell McDeere, who has spent a decade in witness protection and now returns to reclaim his life, even if the threats against that life around gone for good.

Lewis will play Tammy, Mitch’s receptionist. NBC describes the character as both “sexy” and “feisty” and says that she’s had an on-again, off-again relationship with Mitch’s brother Ray. And Rennie will be playing Ray, who works as an investigator for Mitch, calling on his experience in prison for manslaughter.

An Oscar nominee for “Cape Fear” and an Emmy nominee for “Hysterical Blindness,” Lewis was most recently seen in “Due Date,” “Conviction” or “The Switch.”

Rennie is a busy man. Currently appearing in “Alphas” after recurring this spring in “The Killing,” Rennie’s credits include “FlashForward,” “24,” “Harper’s Island” and, most memorably, “Battlestar Galactica.”

NBC also announced that the “Firm” pilot will be directed by David Straiton, whose recent credits include episodes of “House,” “The Cape” and “Fringe.” Helen Shaver was also added as producer and series director.

“The Firm” will air on NBC on Sunday nights starting in the spring of 2012.

