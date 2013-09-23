‘NCIS: New Orleans’ spinoff in the works

Another spinoff may be coming for CBS’s growing “NCIS” franchise.

The network is in the works on a New Orleans-set spinoff of the hit procedural series, which will be introduced in a two-part “NCIS” episode that’s set to begin filming in February and air in the spring. Described by story-breaker Deadline as a “character-driven project,” the show will mine New Orleans’ reputation as a magnet of debauchery for military personnel on leave for storylines.

It’s worth noting that despite being a spin-off of television’s No. 1 show, “NCIS: New Orleans” is far from a sure thing; last year’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” spinoff “NCIS: Red” never made it to series despite its top-rated pedigree. If “New Orleans” does move forward, it would be the second “NCIS” spinoff to make it to air after the the highly-successful “NCIS: Los Angeles” starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, which is currently entering its fifth season. “NCIS” Season 11, meanwhile, debuts tomorrow night.

