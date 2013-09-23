‘NCIS: New Orleans’ spinoff in the works

Another spinoff may be coming for CBS’s growing “NCIS” franchise.

The network is in the works on a New Orleans-set spinoff of the hit procedural series, which will be introduced in a two-part “NCIS” episode that’s set to begin filming in February and air in the spring. Described by story-breaker Deadline as a “character-driven project,” the show will mine New Orleans’ reputation as a magnet of debauchery for military personnel on leave for storylines.

It’s worth noting that despite being a spin-off of television’s No. 1 show, “NCIS: New Orleans” is far from a sure thing; last year’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” spinoff “NCIS: Red” never made it to series despite its top-rated pedigree. If “New Orleans” does move forward, it would be the second “NCIS” spinoff to make it to air after the the highly-successful “NCIS: Los Angeles” starring Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, which is currently entering its fifth season. “NCIS” Season 11, meanwhile, debuts tomorrow night.

Will you watch “NCIS'” New Orleans spinoff if it makes it to air? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

