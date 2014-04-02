Exclusive: NEEDTOBREATHE’s new song ‘Feet Don’t Fail Me Now’

The title to Needtobreathe's “Feet Don't Fail Me Now” is also fair request: those feet will be set to stomping in this new song.

This HitFix exclusive track premiere is from the Southern-hued rockers' forthcoming album “Rivers in the Wasteland,” due on April 15.

“'Feet Don't fail me now' is what we like to call 'maraca rock.' There is a constant pace to the song that makes you feel like you're running from something,” said band founders Bear and Bo Rinehart in a statement on the song, which is “about youth, ambition and fear of failure set to the soundtrack of a car chase. There's even a ZZ Top/'Knight Rider' moment in there that we're very proud of.”

Leading up to the release of “Rivers in the Wasteland,” Needtobreathe is dropping a song per day. In addition to “Feet” below, listen to what else the South Carolinians have in store on their website, which so far is a mix of chaos, beauty, simplicity, noise and emotion.

The relentlessly touring band is also likely headed to a town near you: dates are below.

Here are NEEDTOBREATHE's tour dates:

Apr 16 In-Store @ Fingerprints Music Long Beach, CA

Apr 19 Grimey's Nashville, TN

Apr 19 Grand Ole Opry Nashville, TN

May 01 Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO

May 02 Brady Theater Tulsa, OK

May 03 Suburbia Music Festival Plano, TX

May 05 Marquee Theatre Phoenix, AZ

May 06 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

May 07 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

May 09 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

May 10 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

May 11 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, Canada

May 14 The Fillmore Denver, CO

May 15 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

May 16 Hangout Festival Gulf Shores, AL

May 31 The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Jun 01 The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Jun 03 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 04 Ichthus Festival Lexington, KY

Jun 05 House of Blues Cleveland, OH

Jun 06 Murat Theatre Indianapolis, IN

Jun 08 Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

Jun 10 Simon Estes Des Moines, IA

Jun 12 Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Jun 13 The Pageant St Louis, MO

Jun 14 House of Blues Chicago, IL

Jun 15 House of Blues Chicago, IL

Jun 17 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Jun 19 Danforth Theatre Toronto, Canada

Jun 20 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Jun 21 Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 25 Creation NE Mt Union, PA

Aug 16 DownPour Festival Great Falls, MT