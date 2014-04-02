Exclusive: NEEDTOBREATHE’s new song ‘Feet Don’t Fail Me Now’

04.02.14 4 years ago

The title to Needtobreathe's “Feet Don't Fail Me Now” is also fair request: those feet will be set to stomping in this new song.

This HitFix exclusive track premiere is from the Southern-hued rockers' forthcoming album “Rivers in the Wasteland,” due on April 15.

“'Feet Don't fail me now' is what we like to call 'maraca rock.' There is a constant pace to the song that makes you feel like you're running from something,” said band founders Bear and Bo Rinehart in a statement on the song, which is “about youth, ambition and fear of failure set to the soundtrack of a car chase. There's even a ZZ Top/'Knight Rider' moment in there that we're very proud of.”

Leading up to the release of “Rivers in the Wasteland,” Needtobreathe is dropping a song per day. In addition to “Feet” below, listen to what else the South Carolinians have in store on their website, which so far is a mix of chaos, beauty, simplicity, noise and emotion.

The relentlessly touring band is also likely headed to a town near you: dates are below.

Here are NEEDTOBREATHE's tour dates:

     Apr 16        In-Store @ Fingerprints Music    Long Beach, CA
     Apr 19        Grimey's    Nashville, TN
     Apr 19        Grand Ole Opry    Nashville, TN
     May 01    Gillioz Theatre    Springfield, MO
     May 02    Brady Theater    Tulsa, OK
     May 03    Suburbia Music Festival    Plano, TX
     May 05    Marquee Theatre    Phoenix, AZ
     May 06    The Wiltern    Los Angeles, CA
     May 07    The Fillmore    San Francisco, CA
     May 09    Neptune Theatre    Seattle, WA
     May 10    Neptune Theatre    Seattle, WA
     May 11    Vogue Theatre    Vancouver, Canada
     May 14    The Fillmore    Denver, CO
     May 15    Uptown Theatre    Kansas City, MO
     May 16    Hangout Festival    Gulf Shores, AL
     May 31    The Tabernacle    Atlanta, GA
     Jun 01        The Tabernacle    Atlanta, GA
     Jun 03        Stage AE    Pittsburgh, PA
     Jun 04        Ichthus Festival    Lexington, KY
     Jun 05        House of Blues     Cleveland, OH
     Jun 06        Murat Theatre    Indianapolis, IN
     Jun 08        Pabst Theater    Milwaukee, WI
     Jun 10        Simon Estes    Des Moines, IA
     Jun 12        Skyway Theatre    Minneapolis, MN
     Jun 13        The Pageant    St Louis, MO
     Jun 14        House of Blues     Chicago, IL
     Jun 15        House of Blues     Chicago, IL
     Jun 17        Town Ballroom    Buffalo, NY
     Jun 19        Danforth Theatre    Toronto, Canada
     Jun 20        The Fillmore    Detroit, MI
     Jun 21        Meijer Gardens    Grand Rapids, MI
     Jun 25        Creation NE    Mt Union, PA
     Aug 16        DownPour Festival    Great Falls, MT

