Neil deGrasse Tyson Helps List The Cinema Sins Of ‘Gravity’

06.04.14 4 years ago

Across the board, Sandra Bullock turn as an imperiled astronaut in 'Gravity' was considered a cinematic success and more proof female-led films can lead to box office success. But whenever Hollywood takes on science in any form – fact or fiction – things like accuracy and research fall low on the priority list. As long as it sounds right to them, they assume it'll sound right to most movie-going audiences. And they assume correctly. Unless of course Neil deGrasse Tyson is in said audience. Then Houston Hollywood, you have a problem. 

Sorry I couldn't resist.

TAGScinema sinsGRAVITYGravity movieNEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

