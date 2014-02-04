Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’ to rule TV

Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods” will soon come to life on TV.

FremantleMedia North America has secured the rights to the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning novel.

“Gods” blends fantasy, religion, mythology and Americana as it deals with the “Old Gods” of the Bible and mythology losing ground in the modern world as more people shift their belief and faith to “New Gods” which reflect society’s worship of money, technology, pop culture, celebrity and drugs. Against this backdrop, an ex-con named Shadow Moon falls in league with a con man named Mr. Wednesday, who is actually an incarnation of the Norse god Odin, on a quest to gather recruits for an upcoming war against the New Gods.

No further details have been revealed, but expect to hear some more news about the project soon.

Gaiman, known for his landmark comic book series “Sandman,” as well as bestselling novels like “The Graveyard Book,” “Coraline” and the recent “The Ocean at the End of the Lane,” will executive produce.

At one point in 2011, Tom Hanks’ Playtone Productions was reportedly developing “Gods” as a possible HBO series, but that project never came to fruition.

Who would you like to see star in the TV version of “American Gods”?