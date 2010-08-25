Neil Patrick Harris, Betty White confirmed for Emmy night roles

Last year’s host and newly minted double-winner Neil Patrick Harris, plus Woman of the Year Betty White are among the performers newly confirmed for appearances on Sunday (Aug. 29) night’s Emmy telecast.

Harris and White, both winners of Guest Acting Emmys for Comedy at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, will be joined by “Survivor” host Jeff Probst (another former Emmy host) and John Lithgow, also earlier Emmy honorees.

It’s unclear if Harris, White, Probst and Lithgow will be performers or if they’ll serve some other capacity in Sunday’s Jimmy Fallon-hosted telecast, but their involvement was announced on Wednesday morning at the official unrolling of the Emmy red carpet at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater.

The show’s producers also told the assembled press that Julianna Margulies , a nominee and favorite for “The Good Wife,” will present her former “E.R.” colleague George Clooney with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

Producers also revealed the Emmy/Twitter tie-in where users can tweet possible introductions for presenters, using the #imontheemmys hast-tag and mayber, if they’re really lucky, Fallon will use their introduction on the show. Read more here

