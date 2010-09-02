Neil Young announces new album, ‘Le Noise,’ 8-song tracklist

Neil Young is releasing his next solo effort, the eight-song “Le Noise,” on Sept. 28 via Reprise.

The first solo set from the veteran singer-songwriter since 2009’s “Fork in the Road,” “Le Noise” was produced by legendary engineer and Grammy Award winner Daniel Lanois. This marks the first time the two worked together on a single album; it was recorded at Lanois’ house in Los Angeles.

“‘Le Noise’ features Young on acoustic and electric guitars with Lanois adding his trademark sonic textures, creating one of the most sonically arresting albums Young has ever recorded. No band, no overdubs…” reads a statement from the label.

“He walked in the door and I put an acoustic guitar into his hands – one that I had been working on to build a new sound,” Lanois says in a statement. “That”s the multi-layered acoustic sound that you hear on the songs ‘Love and War” and ‘Peaceful Valley Boulevard.” I wanted him to understand that I”ve spent years dedicated to the sonics in my home and that I wanted to give him something he”d never heard before. He picked up that instrument, which had everything – an acoustic sound, electronica, bass sounds – and he knew as soon as he played it that we had taken the acoustic guitar to a new level.”

So is “Le Noise” supposed to be pronounced like “Lanois?” We wonder…

The album will be released in all formats, with the CD/DVD deluxe version featuring black and white films of Young playing each song solo in the studio. A Blu-ray version of the DVD will drop in November.

“Fork in the Road” peaked at No. 19 last year on The Billboard 200.

Young and his wife Pegi’s annual Bridge School Benefit Concert will be held on Oct. 23-24 this year.

Here is the tracklist for Neil Young’s “Le Noise”:

Walk With Me

Sign of Love

Rescue Me

Love And War

Angry World

Hitchhiker

Peaceful Valley Blvd.

Rumblin’