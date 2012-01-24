Neil Young reuniting with Crazy Horse on new album

During a recent appearance with director Jonathan Demme at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah to promote the documentary “Neil Young Journeys”, the titular singer-songwriter revealed that he’s currently working on a pair of albums with his former backing band Crazy Horse, one of which he claimed is already completed and the second of which he said they’re currently working on.

The news was broken by the Neil Young fansite Thrasher’s Wheat, which also alleges the album may see a release this spring. Rolling Stone later confirmed news of the collaboration. 

“It’s looking good,” a representative for Young told the magazine.

In addition, Crazy horse drummer Ralph Molina confirmed the new album(s) on his official Facebook page when prompted by fans later that day. “Yes!” he answered to several requests for confirmation.

Young and Crazy Horse haven’t performed together since March 2004, on the final date of their tour to support the 2003 album “Greendale”.

Any Neil Young and Crazy Horse fans care to weigh in on this news?

