‘Neil Young Trunk Show’ set for theatrical run in March before DVD release

Add one more music film to the must-see list: “Neil Young Trunk Show,” the second movie in Jonathan Demme”s triptych devoted to the rocker, will get a short theatrical run before going to DVD and Blu-Ray later this year.

Unlike Demme”s 2006 film, the largely acoustic “Heart of Gold,” “Trunk Show” features Young, captured over two nights in 2007 at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pa., both plugged and unplugged, including a blistering 23-minute version of “No Hidden Path.” Bring the earplugs.

The movie played the festival circuit in 2009, including the Toronto International Film Festival and Woodstock (N.Y.) Film Festival. I interviewed Demme about “Trunk Show,” which highlights Young via raw footage captured mainly by handheld cameras, for a Variety story last fall. In that piece, he revealed that the DVD will include eight songs not included in the 82-minute theatrical version. “I”m hoping we”ll have some great moment in theaters, but I know full well this is a cable and DVD play,” he said.

Here’s where you can see “Trunk Show.” No date has been set for Reprise’s DVD/Blu-Ray release.



Beginning Mar 19:

New York, NY – Sunshine Cinema

Los Angeles, CA – Nuart Theatre

Cambridge, MA – Kendall Square Cinema

Detroit, MI – Maple Art Theatre

Philadelphia, PA – Ritz

Seattle, WA – Landmark Theaters

San Francisco, CA – Landmark Theaters

Berkeley, CA – Landmark Theaters

Chicago, IL – Music Box Theatre

Washington, DC – E Street Cinema

Denver,CO – Chez Artiste



Beginning Mar 26:

Portland, OR – Cinema 21

Minneapolis, MN – Landmark Cinema

