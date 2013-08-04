Neill Blomkamp says he’s glad his ‘Halo’ movie didn’t happen

In a rare phenomenon among filmmakers, Neill Blomkamp is actually glad that one of his movie projects fell apart.
The “Elysium” director told LA Times’ HeroComplex in a recent interview that the death of the “Halo” movie he’d been recruited to direct by Peter Jackson several years back was a great stroke of “luck” in his career for one simple reason: it allowed him to make “District 9.”
“The luck is the fact that Peter and [his partner] Fran [Walsh] let me make [‘District 9”] out of the ruins that were ‘Halo,”” said Blomkamp. “What happened out of that was learning to trust my ideas. If ‘Halo” had come out and succeeded or failed, I wouldn”t have learned that.”
Nevertheless, following the big success of “District 9” at the box-office ($210 million worldwide on a $30 million budget), Hollywood once again came knocking on Blomkamp’s door with offers to direct other big-budget franchise projects – all of which he turned down.
“It”s getting to the point now where [Blomkamp’s agency] WME just doesn”t send me stuff anymore,” he said. “It”s not because I think I”m better than any of that stuff. There are many franchises out there I would love to participate in. The problem is when you agree to do that, you take a lot of the control that you have over your own creative destiny away from yourself.”
Though Blomkamp indicated earlier this year that he’d be happy to reconsider “Halo” if he was given “control” of the project creatively, no further movement on the film has since been reported; instead, Microsoft has announced they will be entering production on a live-action TV series adaptation of the property executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, which will be included as part of the original programming slate for their forthcoming “all-in-one entertainment” console Xbox One.
As for “Elysium” – another original sci-fi project from the mind of Blomkamp, albeit with a significantly larger budget and two major Hollywood stars in Matt Damon and Jodie Foster – the film has been receiving fairly positive advance buzz (early reviews have it at a 62% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes) in advance of its opening this Friday. You can read Drew’s review of the film here.
Would you still like to see Blomkamp take on a “Halo” movie? Sound off in the below poll.
62% on RT isn’t “positive buzz.”
Neither is it definitive, with 13 reviews.
60 and over is positive on RT, and there are only what 13 reviews out of like 200.
Notice that I wrote “fairly positive.” I never claimed that critics loved it overwhelmingly; that said, 62% is a “fresh” rating on RT. So, “fairly positive” seems a pretty accurate descriptor.
Pity he is using Matt Damon in his latest movie. He clearly doesn’t have much directive skills to choose such as poor and uncharismatic actor.
Should have chosen an unknown rather than rely on star power.
He didn’t choose Matt Damon to rely on star power. Matt Damon saw the script and went to him. Look at his first movie District 9. He didn’t use any stars in that movie and was a huge success. Just because he used Matt Damon doesn’t mean he needed something for the viewers to give them. He is a great director and is becoming Hollywood’s biggest sought out guy
No one told him District 9 was a pile of garbage? He still thinks it was good??
You’re about the only person on the planet who thinks District 9 was bad.
Well, I guess some people just prefer US Nazi propaganda movies like the Avengers or Battleship … or the Xth remake of someting that was shit the first time… over something fresh…
So he ripped off weapons from Halo for District 9 and the Halo ring for Elysium. Wow. Creative?