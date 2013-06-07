Neko Case announces new album, teases ‘Firey’ new song

06.07.13 5 years ago

Neko Case has announced her next new album, the title to which is a mouthful. “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight. The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You.” will be out some time later this year via Anti-, and the songwriter has begun its promotion with a video tease of the new song “Where Did I Leave That Fire.”

“HEY, LOOK!!! IT’S FINALLY DONE!!” Case Tweeted last night. That revelation came a day after Minnesota Public Radio spun another new Neko Case song “Man” on-air; that song starts streaming on the regular on June 10.

As for “Where Did I Leave That Fire,” Case features in the teaser video with mysterious scenes involving a bathtub, a theater, a house and a field over submarine sounds and lyrics indicating that, at some point, her character left his or her body.

I’m already in love with that snare sound, and I wonder how many incarnations that guitar amp went through to arrive at a sound that gets me ready for a fight.

“The Worse Things Get…” is the follow-up to 2009’s “Middle Cyclone,” which yielded Case’s highest charting debut at No. 3.

Around The Web

TAGSNEKO CASEthe worse things getthe worse things get the harder i fight the more i love youwhere did i leave that fire

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP