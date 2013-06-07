Neko Case announces new album, teases ‘Firey’ new song

Neko Case has announced her next new album, the title to which is a mouthful. “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight. The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You.” will be out some time later this year via Anti-, and the songwriter has begun its promotion with a video tease of the new song “Where Did I Leave That Fire.”

“HEY, LOOK!!! IT’S FINALLY DONE!!” Case Tweeted last night. That revelation came a day after Minnesota Public Radio spun another new Neko Case song “Man” on-air; that song starts streaming on the regular on June 10.

As for “Where Did I Leave That Fire,” Case features in the teaser video with mysterious scenes involving a bathtub, a theater, a house and a field over submarine sounds and lyrics indicating that, at some point, her character left his or her body.

I’m already in love with that snare sound, and I wonder how many incarnations that guitar amp went through to arrive at a sound that gets me ready for a fight.

“The Worse Things Get…” is the follow-up to 2009’s “Middle Cyclone,” which yielded Case’s highest charting debut at No. 3.