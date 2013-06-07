Neko Case announces new album, teases ‘Firey’ new song

Neko Case has announced her next new album, the title to which is a mouthful. “The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight. The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You.” will be out some time later this year via Anti-, and the songwriter has begun its promotion with a video tease of the new song “Where Did I Leave That Fire.”
“HEY, LOOK!!! IT’S FINALLY DONE!!” Case Tweeted last night. That revelation came a day after Minnesota Public Radio spun another new Neko Case song “Man” on-air; that song starts streaming on the regular on June 10.
As for “Where Did I Leave That Fire,” Case features in the teaser video with mysterious scenes involving a bathtub, a theater, a house and a field over submarine sounds and lyrics indicating that, at some point, her character left his or her body.
I’m already in love with that snare sound, and I wonder how many incarnations that guitar amp went through to arrive at a sound that gets me ready for a fight.
“The Worse Things Get…” is the follow-up to 2009’s “Middle Cyclone,” which yielded Case’s highest charting debut at No. 3.
I’ve just found out that the video was directed by Xan Aranda, who made the Andrew Bird feature “Fever Year.” I love the sound of this too, and I can’t wait to see the whole clip.